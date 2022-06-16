ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MD

Queen Anne’s Amateur Radio Club to host Field Day Open House

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hS8YF_0gCahAHi00

CENTREVILLE — Members of the Queen Anne’s Amateur Radio Club (QAARC) will be setting up temporary transmitting stations at White Marsh Fields just outside Centreville on June 25-26 and opening their doors to the public. Part of a continent-spanning annual event called Field Day, 40,000 amateur radio operators (or “hams”) throughout North America set up in public places to demonstrate ham radio's science, skill, and community service.

“Field Day is the highlight of the year for ham radio,” said Corey Ruth, President of the Queen Anne’s Amateur Radio Club. “It’s public service, outreach, emergency preparedness, technical skills, and camaraderie, all in one.”

Ham radio operators from QAARC and the Queen Anne’s County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) will be back operating as a group for Field Day for the first time in three years. Field Day was held remotely in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re so excited to be back in person this year,” said Ruth. “A big part of Field Day is working together as a group and introducing the hobby to members of the public. We hope lots of people will drop by and see what it’s all about.”

All are welcome to visit the QAARC Field Day site, whether you’re a ham radio operator, interested in emergency preparedness, or just curious about the hobby that lets you talk to people around the world using no permanent infrastructure and the equivalent power of a single light bulb.

Queen Anne’s Amateur Radio Club (QAARC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of amateur radio and service to the community. The group provides communications support to other local non-profit groups during public events.

Queen Anne’s County Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service (RACES) volunteers support the Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services, providing redundant communications for first responders and emergency personnel in disaster situations.

The event will be open to the public from 2 p.m. to sundown Saturday, June 25, and sunrise to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

If you need more information, please contact qso@qaarc.org or visit www.qaarc.org.

