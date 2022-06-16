MEASURES OF FITNESS REJECTED BY TNR OPPONENTS

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A large area of disturbed weather has developed near the Yucatan Peninsula, partially related to the remnants of Agatha interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico. Despite this marginal environment, this system is likely to become a tropical depression by Friday as it moves northeastward across the Yucatan Peninsula, the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO