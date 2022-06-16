Fr. Paul Nadolny

Judith A. Kelliher (nee Borlen) Judy passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Brighton Hospice nurses, and Heritage Court staff at age 87. She was born in Waukesha and lived most of her life there until she retired. She then relocated to her Pike Lake home in Hartford. Judy is survived by her brother, Robert Borlen of Bend, OR. Her tribe of children: Pam (Mark) Heyde, Mike (Terri), Jim, Chris (Theresa), Dan (Kimberly) and Teresa (Jeff) Wolf. Judy was the proud grandma to 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Susan and Edward Borlen and grandson, Eli Kelliher.
