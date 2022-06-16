ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion, OH

Family identifies missing Vermilion swimmer

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Vermilion police officers returned to Showse Park Thursday morning to recover the body of a missing swimmer.

The 33-year-old man was among 3 people who went into the water at Lake Erie around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 8 Jessica Dill spoke with the missing swimmer’s father. He said his son Brandon Spurlock is from Elyria.

Courtesy: Family

Spurlock was on a raft with a woman at the time. Investigators say it’s not clear if he jumped in or fell into the water. The woman and the man’s teenage niece, who was on the beach, jumped in to try and save him. Police were able to rescue the woman and teenager. Eventually, police and U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search yesterday.

Vermilion police planned to return to the park to try and find Spurlock Thursday but said it was a likely recovery mission.

The park will remain closed temporarily.

