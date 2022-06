Matthew A. Bloom died unexpectedly of natural causes on June 13, 2022, at age 45. Matt was a lifelong resident of West Bend and 1995 graduate of West Bend West High School. After high school, he worked most of his career in material handling. Matt loved movies and went back to school in his late 20s to pursue that passion. He received an associate degree in video motion graphics from Madison Media Institute in 2008. While that never became a career, he continued to make movies as a hobby. He was an outstanding cook and took great pride in making delicious meals for anyone who was around. Additionally, Matt loved sports, camping, and spending time with his family. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, his ability to make people laugh, and his crazy campfire stories.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO