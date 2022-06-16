ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

OMSA Hosts Career Fair Wednesday, June 22 in Houma

houmatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffshore Marine Service Association will host a Career Fair on Wednesday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in Houma. Some of the largest employers in the industry are participating and are all hiring for multiple...

www.houmatimes.com

houmatimes.com

WBA Bayou Region Names 2021 Athena Award Recipient

Congratulations to the 2021 Women’s Business Alliance Athena Award Winner, Gloria Williams!. The award was presented Wednesday night at a formal reception at Milano’s in Downtown Houma. In October 2010, Williams founded a tutoring center called Learning Bridge Kids that offered services to K-12 students. She recruited certified teachers to volunteer their services to students who struggled in reading and math. The center also offered a focus on LEAP testing that taught students how to take, understand, and answer questions on standardized exams.
HOUMA, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Farm Yards and Vineyards

“Farming,” according to poet Brett Brian, “is a profession of hope.” On this week’s show, we introduce you to sons and daughters of the soil who are living their dreams on the land. We begin in St. Tammany Parish with Monica Bourgeois and Neil Gernon, founders of the small-batch wine company, Vending Machine Wines. The New Orleans couple has been making wine in Napa Valley since 2009, operating the business from their native Louisiana. Their newest venture, WIld Bush Farm & Vineyard finds the two overhauling 13 acres of a former winery in the rural Northshore town of Bush. There, Monica and Neil hope to create a perfect location for winemaking in our state.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Local Places to Get Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Did Father’s Day sneak up on you? Don’t worry, there are plenty of local small businesses that offer loads of items Dad would love!. -Nut Rub at Nick J Hebert’s : Nut Rub is the way natural cologne should be done. Solid, portable and ready for action on any and all parts of your body. The rub is powered by Beeswax, contains Coconut & Sunflower Seed Oil, and is well-balanced, not overpowering scents. Houma Location | 216 Mystic Blvd.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and many are finding higher energy bills as the temperatures outside continue to climb. “It is smoldering,” said Gabrielle Hillman, a resident of Metairie. “We’ve been trying to be better about using our eco-mode on our A/C, but then you come home and it’s 80 degrees in the house.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Thibodaux named No. 2 Best Small Town Food Scene in United States

For the 3rd-straight year, Thibodaux has been named as one of the country's best small-town food scenes by USA Today's 10Best. USA Today's 10Best announced their latest list and Thibodaux is again on the list, ranking as the No. 2 Best Small Town Food Scene in the United States – the second-straight year the Lafourche Parish city earns 2nd on the list.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

2022 Energy Venture Camp will explore the world of STEM

Bayou Stem is excited to announce its Bayou Stem Energy Venture Camp in Houma. Sponsored by Shell Oil and Gas Company , the annual camp explores the world of STEM, investigating the renewable and sustainable energy solutions of the future. Instructors will discuss the effects the energy sector has on climate change and how you can help.
HOUMA, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales centenarian known for Louisiana's longest married couple passes

Marjorie "Patsy" Rita Naquin Richardson of Gonzales, known as half of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple, passed away June 13. She was married to Gail Richardson for 81 years. In February, the Louisiana Family Forum announced the Richardsons won the title of Louisiana's Longest Married Couple for 2022. They also claimed the honor in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans school gave students $50 a week. Then researchers watched how they spent it.

Once a week for a year, $50 was deposited into Jalen Hyde's banking account. Hyde, currently studying engineering at Tuskegee University in Alabama, would typically put it into a savings account for a rainy day. But occasionally he used it to buy food or go bowling with friends. When he got to college, some he had saved went toward laundry. He used the last of it on a college textbook that cost $107.52.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPEL 96.5

You Could Own This Castle in Louisiana for 500k

This beautiful castle is called The Fisherman’s Castle on the Irish Bayou or more commonly referred to as “The Little White Castle” is located at 3337 US-11, New Orleans, LA 70129. This castle is located on the lake right off of I-10 East. It is a reproduction...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Orleans Parish property transfers for June 6-11, 2022; see list and other sales

Andrew Higgins Drive 325: $100, Deborah Klose Havens, Elizabeth A. Marshall and Fredric M. Havens to Limited Liability Company and Tri Meg Properties. Baronne St. 1519: $550,000, Household of Faith Family Worship Church International to Denisse Lorena Paredes Rojas, Emanuel Rojas, Milton Antonio Paredes Portella, Sonia Genoveva Chavez Paredes and Sonia Genoveva Portella.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Life Stand Church Brings Life to Houma During July 1 LIFE Event

Life Stand Church brings life to the Houma community Friday, July 1, for a LIFE Event that will feature fellowship and giveaways. The event is free to enter and the church will be giving away bags of food, household supplies, diapers, baby food, personal hygiene products, and paper goods to all families. There will be a raffle for $100 gift cards, have live worship, and feature speakers Andrew and Rebekah Ramdial.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

BTNEP to host plant giveaway

Plant Pollinator Week will kick off on Monday, June 20, celebrating pollinator health and spreading awareness on the many precautions we can take to protect them. According to the Natural Resource Conversation Service, animal pollinators like butterflies, bees, and birds are essential to the reproduction process of 90 percent of flowering plants, and about one third of human food crops.
THIBODAUX, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles woman accused of scamming Hurricane Ida victims

Terrebonne Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hurricane Ida victims while working for a non-profit distribution site. Misty Kaye Foley, 46, coordinated a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School in Houma, where the non-profit Pastor’s Army assisted the community with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet. Foley was reportedly responsible for day-to-day operations of the site.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Went Out For A Night With Friends In New Orleans And Now She Is Missing

New Orleans is a large city known for parties, Mardi Gras, and many famous nightclubs and districts. On June 17, 2022, Kelsey Price decided to take advantage of some of the fun her city has to offer and went out for a night with friends. The group of friends was hanging out at a club in the Central Business District of the 600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street in New Orleans, Louisiana. Before they left the club, Kelsey's friends said she asked them to "take her car home" and Kelsey left the club, reports WDSU.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs teen turns himself in amid stunt driving investigation

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested two suspects after a display of reckless driving and vandalism of a department unit was spread on social media. The New Orleans Police Department announced Friday that a 17-year-old from Denham Springs turned himself in to the police on June 13 while the investigation was ongoing. On June 16, 24-year-old Eduardo Gomez also surrendered to the department.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

