Larry Johnson’s assessment on a last minute jump-in in Chicago Classical Review:. …This is the second time in ten weeks that Muti has been sidelined by Covid, after the 80-year-old conductor had to pull out of a program in April. On that occasion, Lina González-Granados handled part of a revised program, and Thursday night she took over podium duties for the entire concert and the show went on.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO