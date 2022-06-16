Upstate cyclist urging fellow riders to use app to stay safe

We all look forward to summer, but when the stifling hot weather combines with high humidity, it may drain the enthusiasm for summer right out of you. Faced with that reality, we rented a pontoon boat and enjoyed a refreshing day on the water with virtually no hassles.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while. Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities. The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have […]
An April 26 headline read, “S.C. 5th most dangerous state for bicyclists.” Unfortunately, this is not the only negative reputation our state owns. In 2020, U.S. News ranked South Carolina 42nd (eighth-worst) of the 50 states for quality of life. Further, it is one of the worst states to raise a family, with high poverty levels, low life expectancy, among the least-educated states, sixth-worst with only 81% of high school students graduating, fourth-worst in crime, fourth-worst in infrastructure, 10th-worst in college education, and 16th-worst in health care. The Census reports S.C. personal income in 2020 was $30,727. Household income was $50,520 — $10,000 less than the national average.
COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – With a population of nearly 2,000, the town of Cowpens has a history much larger than what meets the eye. A key part of the American Revolutionary War was fought right in the town’s backyard. Just a 20 minute drive north of the town of Cowpens, visitor can learn about the area’s […]
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — An adult died on Friday after a tree fell across a road at the entrance to the Biltmore Estate during a storm, officials said. Three adults and a child in the car were taken to Mission Hospital. Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire Department and Biltmore crews responded to the incident. The […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to a fire on Lake Drive in Greenville County. Officials said crews responded to the home on Saturday afternoon and found a working fire once they arrived. Thankfully, crews were able to get the fire under control,...
Greenville, South Carolina has been getting quite a bit of buzz lately—and for good reason. Its emerging food scene, array of museums, and walkable downtown are just a few of the reasons it was named the South's Best City on the Rise in 2022. But travel 45 minutes southeast towards the South Carolina-Georgia border, and you'll find another town more than worth a weekend away. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Anderson is a small town with big energy that you need to add to your Southern travel bucket list today.
Coroner gives update after body found in water at Anderson County park. Coroner Greg Shore gives an update after a man's body was found floating in the water at a park on Lake Hartwell. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A 90-year-old woman who survived a bear attack in Sevierville, TN...
STILLMORE, Ga. — The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in years was felt across a broad region when it struck just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The 3.9 magnitude tremor was centered east of Stillmore, a town between Macon and Savannah, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. But people reported shaking across much of Georgia and South Carolina, including in Atlanta and Columbia, South Carolina.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When the temperatures warm up, the more likely you are to see critters. A common, yet pesky creepy crawler can cause more harm than good. A sting a from one will be unpleasant, if that happens. FOX Carolina spoke with a Prisma Health emergency medicine...
BREVARD, N.C. — A plane crashed Thursday night near a Christian summer camp in North Carolina, according to Capt. Matthew Chase Owen with Transylvania County Sheriff's Office. The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 6 p.m. in Brevard, according to Donnell Evans with the Federal Aviation Administration. According to Owen,...
There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak. However, even though there are lots and lots of places that serve it, not all of them know how to properly prepare it. It's true that you can easily prepare one at home and have it just the way you like it, but sometimes it's nice to just go out and enjoy a nice dinner with your friends or family members.
ST STEPHEN, S.C. — For one South Carolina lottery player, it pays to lose. The St. Stephen woman said it had been months since she entered about 20 losing tickets into the South Carolina Education Lottery's $1,000,000 Bonus Match Second-Chance" promotion. But June 1 rolled around and one of...
Most people know South Carolina through the eyes of Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head Island. But visited Greenville’s bustling and historic city center? Although you may not be digging your toes in the sand, Greenville is just as much of a getaway as the beach. Dive into Greenville’s history and culture, experience signature tours, visit many popular attractions, and stay in one of these historic, homey, and cozy Airbnb Greenville properties.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have reached over 1,000 Getting Answers submissions, thanks to you. This week, we are following up on a road we covered last year, River Road. This road is in Piedmont—mostly in Anderson County, but it also crosses over to Greenville County. You’ll find it...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Travel back in time to the Jurassic era with the traveling Dinosaur Adventure in Greenville. This weekend guests will have the opportunity to travel back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric era. Dinosaur Adventure runs Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June...
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are headed to the lake anytime soon, you need to know about the new law in South Carolina. Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law on March 14 which establishes on most of South Carolina’s major reservoirs a new 100-foot distance limit that boats underway must observe when approaching a dock, a person in the water or an anchored vessel.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The average South Carolina resident’s energy bill is around $150 according to data from SC Energy. However. there are ways you can stay cool in this heat without breaking the bank. “Heating and cooling can account for up to 50 percent of a home’s...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Zarra Jasmine Campos, a 17-year-old who they believe ran away. Deputies said Campos was last at around 3:00 p.m. today on Poplar Drive Extension in Greer, wearing a purple uniform shirt and tan shorts. They believe she left in a 2005 Kia Sedona van with SC tag TRS 594.
