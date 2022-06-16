ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf Celebrates Opening Of New Dispensary In Lancaster, PA, Marking 134 Nationwide

By Joana Scopel
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF announced it is opening a new dispensary in Pennsylvania at 1440 Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company’s fifth new location to open within the Keystone State this year, expanding its retail presence to 17 locations in PA and 134 nationwide, with more expansion planned in the state for 2022.

“Pennsylvania has become one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the nation and we are proud to be able to widen access to patients across the state,” said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf.

Curaleaf also serves patients in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, City Avenue, DuBois, Erie, Gettysburg, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Horsham, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton, Philadelphia, State College, and Wayne. This summer, Curaleaf plans to open a location in Allentown, further expanding its footprint in Pennsylvania to 18 locations.

“Curaleaf Lancaster is the Company’s first dispensary in Lancaster County. It will allow us to introduce ourselves to new communities while supplying quality products and helping patients make informed decisions about incorporating medical marijuana into their lives,” Darin said.

Curaleaf Lancaster offers a curated selection of products across its brand portfolio spanning Grassroots, Select and Curaleaf. Patients can choose from a wide array of premium cannabis products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO, Grassroots full-spectrum and strain-specific RSO capsules, Grassroots pre-packaged flower, Curaleaf pre-packaged flower, Grassroots concentrates and Grassroots THC tablets.

The Company will celebrate the dispensary’s soft opening on June 16 and its grand opening event on June 23. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. ET with the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and vendor pop-ups from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Curaleaf also commemorated its latest dispensary opening by making a $5,000 donation to the Lancaster County Food Hub, a local nonprofit that offers free food, clothing and shelter to community members.

For more information regarding Curaleaf's product offerings in Pennsylvania, along with openings and hours of operation visit its website.

Benzinga

Benzinga

