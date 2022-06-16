ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BlackRock Unveils Perpetual Infrastructure Strategy For Energy Transition, Security

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • BlackRock Inc BLK will establish a perpetual infrastructure strategy to help companies transition to lower-carbon business models over time.
  • Over half of the strategy will be allocated to Europe initially.
  • BlackRock had initially planned 35% - 40% of its investments in Europe, Financial Times reported.
  • The perpetual capital strategy will start with money in the “single-digit billions” from a few cornerstone investors, BlackRock said, with plans to grow it significantly, the report mentioned.
  • The strategy will pursue investments in energy transition and security, digital and community infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and the circular economy.
  • It will seek to deploy capital into fully businesses such as utilities and end-to-end renewable energy infrastructure players, as well as data centers, grid digitization technologies, battery storage systems, and natural gas storage and transport facilities adaptable to incorporate hydrogen.
  • The report noted perpetual infrastructure offering is being pitched to long-term investors as a source of stable returns and a hedge against inflation.
  • BlackRock intends to launch underlying open-ended investment vehicles and will be seeking founding partners in 2H of 2022. The open-ended structures will provide the ability to continuously raise and invest capital over the life of the strategy.
  • Price Action: BLK shares closed 1.47% higher at $599.90 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Whole Earth Brands Boosts Credit Facility

Whole Earth Brands Inc FREE has completed an amendment, effective June 15, 2022, to its amended and restated credit agreement with its lenders. The agreement reflects a $50 million increase in the company's revolving credit facility from $75 million to $125 million. The agreement also replaces LIBOR with SOFR as...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Gold Lion to Establish Special Committee to Investigate Battery Recycling Technologies; Complementing Ongoing Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it is establishing a special committee (the "Special Committee") to investigate next-generation battery recycling technologies, with the objective of complementing its ongoing exploration activities. Gold Lion holds a diverse portfolio of property claims located across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA and is actively involved in the exploration of precious and battery metals.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Signs Term Sheet for US$200 Million and 15,000 BTC Revolving Line of Credit with Alameda Research

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") VOYG VYGVF UCD today announced that the Company signed a non-binding term sheet with Alameda Research to secure a revolving line of credit providing Voyager with access to further capital. The Company pursued this term sheet considering the current crypto market conditions. The proceeds of the credit facility are intended to be used to safeguard customer assets in light of current market volatility and only if such use is needed. Voyager is putting the facility in place to better serve and protect its customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Blackrock Inc#Energy Transition#Renewable Energy#Blackrock Inc Blk#Financial Times#Price Action#Photo Via Company
Benzinga

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Crashing

The past month has seen a major plunge in cryptocurrency prices, as recessionary fears loom and major firms experience operational problems and insolvencies. The Analyst: Marcus Sotiriou, the analyst at the UK-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, analyzed the severe sell-off experienced in the cryptocurrency market recently. The Thesis: Sotiriou highlights...
MARKETS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Blackstone Strategic Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone Strategic BGB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 67 cents per share. On Wednesday, Blackstone Strategic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 67 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Plunges Below The Last Bull Cycle High, Here's A Likely Path Ahead

Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging over 8% lower on Saturday, breaking down from a bear flag pattern Benzinga called out on Thursday. The bear flag pattern suggests Bitcoin is heading toward the $15,500 mark on this leg down, because the measured move is about 33%. The measured move of a bear flag is calculated by taking the length of the pole as a percentage and subtracting it from the highest price within the flag formation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
51K+
Followers
141K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy