Vice President Harris Visiting Pittsburgh on Friday

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File Photo) (Washington, D.C.) Vice President Kamala Harris will...

beavercountyradio.com

Monday’s AMBC: Where To Go For A Good Time

On Monday’s edition of A.M. Beaver County, Matt Drzik will talk at 8:10 with Dr. Todd Goodman about an upcoming series of concerts taking place in Midland over the summer, and at 8:35 he’ll talk with Nadia Engle from the New Brighton Library about the upcoming “Read Between The Wines” event on June 24.
MIDLAND, PA
beavercountyradio.com

City of Beaver Falls Hires Two New Career Firefighters

(Photo of Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe provided by City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe) (City of Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls has hired two new career firefighters and they are two names familiar to the firehouse. City of Beaver Falls Fire Chief Mark Stowe said that Curtis Pegley and Seth Stowe have been members of the fire department since they were 14 years old, joining as junior firefighters. They began taking firefighting classes and received certifications. At the age of 18 both joined the department as regular volunteers and received training and experience, according to Stowe. The two firefighters obtained PA Department of Health Emergency Medical Technician and PA State Fire Academy Firefighter one certification. They are both very active in the department. Curtis graduated at RMU’s 2022 commencement. Seth has worked as a full time dispatcher at Beaver County 911.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Central Valley School District Approves 2022-23 Budget

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Central Valley School Board approved their 2022-23 budget of $41,179,491 an increase of 4.3%. The budget represents a 2.77 mill tax increase to 67.42 mills. Bids for the Center Grange Primary School renovations totaling $10,372,506. were approved by a 6-3 vote by the board....
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

I-79 Neville Island Bridge Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday in Allegheny County

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing weekend lane restrictions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough and Robinson and Neville townships, Allegheny County, will begin Friday night, June 17 weather permitting. Single-lane restrictions in both directions on the I-79 Neville Island Bridge will occur Friday night at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Brodhead Road Improvement Project Begins Monday in Beaver, Allegheny Counties

(Pittsburgh, PA) PennDOT District 11 is announcing improvement work on Route 3007 (Brodhead Road) in the City of Aliquippa and Center and Hopewell townships in Beaver County and Moon and Crescent townships in Allegheny County will begin Monday, June 20 weather permitting. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane...
beavercountyradio.com

Structural Fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township, Beaver County Reported

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the cause of a structural fire at C&E Plastics in Hanover Township Thursday night. Firefighters were called out at 5:28 p.m. and were still on scene, at 9;15 p.m., according to 9-1-1. No other information, including the cause, was not available.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Northbound Route 65 On-Ramp from Kilbuck Street Reopened in Glenfield

(Pittsburgh, PA ) PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 at the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County. The ramp from Kilbuck Street to northbound Route 65 was closed on March 23 to allow for painting operations and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Impaired Driving Enforcement Begins this Weekend

(Beaver County, Pa.) The Beaver County Highway Safety Task Force will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and/or roving patrols and mobile awareness checkpoints throughout the Beaver County beginning this weekend throughout the 4th of July celebration weekend. The The checkpoints and /or roving patrols are in support of the state’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

