Bridgeport, WV

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 16, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, temperatures reached the mid-90s, and in fact, a few areas actually broke daily records. Today, the heat wave continues, as the upper-level ridge center in the south-central US continues pumping warm air and moisture into our area. As a result, this afternoon, barring a few isolated...

WDTV

Roger Glenn Spurgeon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Roger Glenn Spurgeon, age 68, of Clarksburg passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at United Hospital Center following an extended illness. He was born October 3rd, 1953 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Richard L. Dodd and Martha J. Eckles Dodd. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Jennifer Lynne Griffith Spurgeon, whom he married June 8th, 1982.In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by his children, Marsha Luzader and her husband Chad of Salem, Stephanie Weippert of Ohio, and Roger G. Spurgeon Jr. of Ohio; four beloved grandchildren, Rylee, Alivia, and Macie Hustead, and C.J. Luzader; and several siblings, Michael, Rhonda, Donna, Kay, Ricky, Tommy, Ronald, Edna Mae, Robert, and Linda.Roger was a graduate of Victory High School. He was formerly employed at Long John Silvers for over 30 years. He then went on to work at the United Hospital Center until the time of his stroke.He was very passionate about watching “mountaineer” football, and a devoted coin collector. He loved to fish, but above all he enjoyed spending time with family and his fur buddy Tank.Family and friends will be received at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort WV 26301 on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at which time funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Sandy presiding. Per his request, cremation services will follow. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project. The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The closure...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Fairmont celebrates Juneteenth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Juneteenth Jubilee was held Saturday in Fairmont. Many local small businesses were set up to sell their products and services. There were plenty of food, activities, and just a great way for people to engage. The event ran all day. Owner of Full Circle Detailing,...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Fire extinguished at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The all clear was given after a reported fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall on Friday afternoon. Members of the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m. By 3:20 p.m., the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
WDTV

Greater Morgantown Heart Walk held at Mylan Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park. Saturday was the first day of the 2022 grater Morgantown Heart Walk. It’s the first time the walk was held in person in 3 years. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Almost Heaven BBQ Bash kicks off 2022 event

ROANOKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbeque Masters from multiple states competed in Lewis County for the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash. It was the seventh year of holding the festival with multiple barbeque competitions, including pork, chicken, ribs, brisket and turkey. They had over 30 teams and even more vendors participating on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Girls State donates to Wreaths Across America

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school juniors who attended Mounatineer Girls State at Davis and Elkins college last week gave a donation to a local veterans group. A check for over twenty-two hundred dollars was presented to Wreaths Across America. The goal of “Wreaths Across America” is to “remember...honor and...
GRAFTON, WV
#Heavy Rain#Heat Indices#Thunderstorms
WDTV

Father’s Day reenactment at Kingwood Presbyterian Church

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Kingwood Presbyterian Church reenacted the life of Rev. Fletcher Golden. The ‘Father who inspired Father’s Day.’. Rev. D.D. Meighen, who is the Presbyterian Campus Minister at WVU, reenacted the life of Rev. Fletcher Golden, who is the ‘Father that inspired Father’s Day.’
KINGWOOD, WV
WDTV

Lincoln Cougar Shootout featured seven local boy’s basketball teams

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougar shootout was highlighted by a strong group of last year’s state qualifiers, including four from North Central West Virginia. Overall there were 12 teams in attendance, seven from our area: Lincoln, Tucker County, Lewis County, Liberty, South Harrison, Grafton and Braxton County.
SHINNSTON, WV
WDTV

Betty Frances Andrews

Betty Frances Andrews, 98, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Guardian Healthcare. She was born January 30,1924 in Grafton; the daughter of the late Fred and Lilly (Hardesty) Keener. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald R. Andrews, Sr.; her son, Donald R. Andrews, Jr. and his wife, Irene Bennett Andrews; her grandson, Raymond D. Michael; her brothers, Billy (Bill) Keener and his wife, Ella Keener of Naples, Fl., Fred (Bud) Keener, of Va., and Larry (Butch) Keener. Betty was survived by her devoted daughter, Joyce Andrews Michael, of Fairmont; her grandchildren, Judith D. Michael of Fairmont, Erica L. Michael of Point Marion, Pa., Elizabeth A. Hicks and her husband, Brad Hicks of Ingram, Pa., Kelly Andrews Stiles and her husband, Chris Stiles of Avon Lake, Oh. She was also survived by and six great grandchildren, Tyler Stiles, Maddie Stiles, Max Stiles, Brendan Hicks, Karigan Hicks, Ozzmond Michael; and one sister-in-law, Jeanie Keener, wife of Fred (Bud) Keener. Betty graduated from East Fairmont High School in 1942. She worked in various capacities during her working career. Before marriage, she worked at the Westinghouse Plant in Fairmont. Later, she worked for Garvin’s Dairy Co. distributing product samples in various stores. After assisting with the raising of 4 of her grandchildren for 16 years and experiencing the “empty nest syndrome”, she went to work for the Marion County Historical Society at the Marion County Museum, for about 19 years, giving tours and various other Museum activities until her retirement at 95 years of age in 2019. During her 98 years, she kept busy with different organizations. She was a Girl Scout Leader; A lifetime Member of the Pythian Sisters Hope Temple 71, where she held every state and local office, at least once; was a lifetime Member of the Santha’s; and a member the Fairmont Homemakers. In her leisure time, she thoroughly enjoyed gardening, travel, bird watching, and her family. Flowers are appreciated, but memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of your choice in her memory is preferred. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Wesley Dobbs, officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Philip Barbour hosts their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars competition

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour football hosted their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars on Friday night. Doddridge County, Preston, Tygarts Valley and Trinity were all in Colts territory. With five rounds of 7v7, four for each team, the squads definitely got in some solid summer work. Aside from the...
PHILIPPI, WV
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDTV

Class AAA All-State Baseball rosters announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The final All-State roster of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced. 16 local athletes from NCWV were recognized for Class AAA baseball. First and second teams, as well as honorable mention are listed below. First Team. P - Ben McDougal, Bridgeport (Sr.) Inf - Cam...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

William Edward “Bill” Malcolm, Sr.

William Edward “Bill” Malcolm, Sr., 85, of Stonewood, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Stonewood, WV on June 27, 1936, the son of the late Virgil Malcolm and Beatrice Kilmer Malcolm Gump. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Lopez Malcolm, who resides at their home in Stonewood. Also surviving are daughter Belinda Vismans and husband Tom of Bridgeport, son, Eddie Malcolm and wife Debbie of Stonewood, three grandchildren: Thomas Vismans , Michael Vismans and wife Sarah and Marrissa Ashburn and husband Matt all of Bridgeport, four great grandchildren: Tenley and Brady Ashburn and Cohen and Hayden Vismans, one sister Ginny Malcolm of Clarksburg and several special nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Irene Davis and two brothers: Neil & Willis Malcolm. He was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and retired as a printer after 47 ½ years from the Clarksburg Publishing Company/ Exponent Telegram. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and loved fishing, hunting, golf and gardening. But most of all he loved his grandchildren and was known to everyone as “Poppy”. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
STONEWOOD, WV
WDTV

City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16. “It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

