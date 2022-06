Norfolk, VA – The Syracuse Mets scored eight runs in the top of the tenth inning to secure a 13-8 win over the Norfolk Tides in ten innings on Saturday night at Harbor Park. The victory gives Syracuse a series win over Norfolk with one game still left to play. The Mets have won five of their last six games, dating back to Sunday, scoring 60 runs in those five wins with 61 hits.

