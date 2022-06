Buckle up, boys and girls! Today I’m going to treat you to something with an extra dose of both awesome and weird for this week’s entry in the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week! I hope you came hungry. (And also ready to hurl that lunch you’re hungry for.) Because today we’re diving headfirst into a donut-shaped BBQ party boat fresh off of China’s oddest little corner of the web!

