Father’s Day is forever — and then some

I recently subscribed to Newspapers.com, and now I understand why the person who introduced me to the that database of archived daily papers apologized for doing so. If you enjoy looking at old newspapers, it’s definitely a curse.

One of the first names I searched on Newspapers.com is Wiley I. Rutledge. My father was a preacher, so his name pops up on pages from weddings to obituaries and assorted church-news items in between — not to mention realty transfers and legal notices.

Some of the items with Dad’s name are among clippings I’ve seen in family scrapbooks. Others were news to me.

“Stanly Man Will Address ‘Dry’ Forces” read a headline under Dad’s youthful photo in the May 7, 1967, edition of The Daily Independent in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

He had been tapped to lead the fight against liquor in nearby Stanly County, where the “dry” coalition then recorded a decisive victory. Concerned Citizens of Cabarrus County had invited him over to share his strategies and rally the dry troops there.

Dad’s name brought up my parents’ wedding story in three newspapers. The Nashville Tennessean’s headline over my mother’s bridal portrait reads, “Attractive girls become brides.” I’m positive it was not intended to imply anything at all about girls less beautiful than my mom.

Of course I could not resist searching my own name and calling up 26 years of columns. Fatherhood, I can see, has been a pervasive theme in my writings since my three daughters were born, starting in 2000. People told me to treasure the growing years because they would go by fast. They were right.

Other parents said that I would be ready for my children to move out after the teenage years. Those predictions were at least half right.

I ran across a column in which I described the joy of seeing my twins off for their first day of kindergarten. After recounting the trials and triumphs of parenting three little girls so close in age, I offered a doleful description of the quiet backyard beside still pool waters and little swimsuits drying on the porch railings.

The column ended with, “I miss ’em already.”

As I write this, our oldest has been living on her own for more than a year. One of the twins is leaving in the fall to complete her university studies in Middle Tennessee. The other twin is completing her higher education close to home. She has bought some secondhand furniture and is storing it in our barn in preparation for her impending departure for apartment living.

While helping her move a sofa, I told my daughter that I had done the same thing before I moved out of my parents’ home.

On moving day, my mother teared up. When I came back the next day to return Dad’s truck, the old strategy expert was busy converting my bedroom into a den. Had I needed to move back home, I’m sure he would have let me sleep in the den.

When all the girls’ bedrooms are finally empty, I probably will not list them on Airbnb. Can’t promise I won’t tear up.