Pharmacists are to be used to help spot potential cancer cases in a new NHS trial.It is hoped that giving pharmacists more powers to send patients for cancer scans and tests will help improve the speed of diagnosis for many patients.People with symptoms including a cough that lasts for three weeks or more, difficulty swallowing or blood in their urine will be able to see a pharmacist and be referred directly for scans and checks without needing to see a GP.These plans have the power to truly transform the way we find and treat cancer, and ultimately spare thousands of...

