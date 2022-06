WOODVILLE, WI – The Woodville Lions Club held their regular monthly meeting for June last Monday night, June 13, 2022, at the Woodville American Legion Post 301 with a catered meal from the Woodville Café. This was a special meeting with the installation of new officers and spouses were invited to attend the meeting. Included on the agenda was a summery of the 2022 Woodville Syttende Mai Celebration that reported that many factors contributed to an outstanding celebration event for the Lions and for Woodville!

WOODVILLE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO