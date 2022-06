LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today temperatures will be lower than yesterday in the mid to upper 90s. Dewpoints will start out in the upper 60s low 70s but lower in the mid 60s by this afternoon. It will feel more like lower 100s outside today because of the humidity. Winds will be light from the southeast 5 to 10 mph, gusts will be higher. Some places will see gusts in the upper 20s by this afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day today but a few short waves, or disturbances, will bring us rain chances this afternoon and tomorrow. Clouds will roll through this afternoon/evening and will bring chances of isolated showers and storms throughout the area. Chances are low and it will be dry for the most part.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO