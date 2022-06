One person died after a crash involving two motorcycles and a box truck in Florence County yesterday afternoon. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the wreck happened around 3:35 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 378 and Park Avenue. The motorcycles were heading west on Highway 378 and the box truck was going north on Park Avenue when they collided. One of the motorcycle riders died, the other was taken to the hospital with injuries, the driver of the box truck was not injured. The wreck is being investigated.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO