You’ve got to tip your hats to Supreme for taking an unorthodox approach when it comes to their collaborative projects with. and Jordan Brand. Very seldom will the popular streetwear imprint lend its touch to trendy models like the Air Jordan 1, and instead it will veer off into the realm of the obscure by hand-picking models like the Shox Ride 2 as its next collaborative canvas. The black colorway was first spotted out in the Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, and now we have a closer glimpse at them.

NIKE ・ 2 DAYS AGO