When Anita Paukovits was a young college graduate, she did not anticipate that she would eventually be the executive director and president of The Children’s Home of Easton. “I took my first ‘real’ job post-college to use my social work degree and thought: Why not? Let’s try this!” Paukovits says. Now, 39 years later, Paukovits is the first female to hold the role, which is one she accepted in 2015.

EASTON, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO