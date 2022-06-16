Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

Florida Man Attacked by Alligator While Taking a Smoke BreakSCDN Graphics Department. by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. A Florida man originally thought a dog bit him while he was enjoying a smoke break, but his attacker turned out to be a 7-foot-long alligator.
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida father gave his daughter life, and now a health scare has given her the opportunity to return the favor. Dana Farengo-Clark said she’s always been close to her father, Vincent Farengo. “Everybody has said from when I was little, ‘Oh, you look...
A Florida man trying to take his dad on a flight for Father’s Day hit a wake in the water that soaked the flight plan. On Sunday at 11:05 a.m. the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office and Nassau County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a
Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges. Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11. Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes.
The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Related video above: Witness recalls 'horrific' moment gator mistaken for dog attacked man outside Florida motel. A Florida man is recounting the shocking moment his dog was snatched and devoured by an alligator in Tallahassee. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat that he was playing fetch...
(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who told authorities where to find a Florida woman he fatally stabbed in July 2018 was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison nearly four years later, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Matthew Barber, 49 at the...
Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
A Florida woman was late to the party last night, very late, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office According to Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brianna Micchel’le Berry of Riviera Beach, was headed to a celebration when she walked out of three Martin County retail
MIAMI - Lazaro Hernandez, 51, from Miami, Florida was arrested for allegedly distributing $230 million worth of tampered HIV drugs that were given to patients unknowingly across the country. According to the court indictment, Hernandez was part of a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The...
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man and woman after a residential search warrant revealed trafficking amounts of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and weapons. On Thursday, June 9, as part of an ongoing joint operation with the DEA, SIS detectives assisted with executing a search
