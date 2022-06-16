ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

KRMG
 3 days ago

SCDNReports

Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Florida Rapper 320Popout Shot & Killed In Jacksonville: Report

Sadly, there is a news report about the death of another aspiring Rap star. Florida's Hip Hop scene has been transformational throughout the history of the genre, and it has been a state that has produced several influential figures like Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Kodak Black, and many more. The burgeoning Rap scene continues to make way for new artists, including newcomer 21-year-old Joshua Holmes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
CBS New York

Woman accused of pepper spraying Asian women in Chelsea arrested

NEW YORK -- A Florida woman who allegedly used pepper spray on a group of Asian women in Manhattan has been arrested on hate crime charges. Police said 47-year-old Madeline Barker of Merritt Island, Florida got into an argument with four women in Chelsea on June 11. Barker allegedly made anti-Asian statements before using pepper spray on the women.She was charged with multiple counts of assault, attempted assault and harassment as hate crimes. 
MANHATTAN, NY
K945

Body of City Marshal Caldwell Recovered in Florida

The City Marshal's office released a statement Saturday morning reporting the body of Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr., 55, has been recovered off the Florida coast. Caldwell's body was discovered by a kayaker in the Gulf of Mexico. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Caldwell fell off...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WSVN-TV

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in ditch

Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Investigators do not suspect any criminal activity but believe these were accidental deaths, possibly related to extreme heat.
ROCKLEDGE, FL
10NEWS

Florida Keys fishermen arrested on animal cruelty charges

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man helped distribute $230 million of tampered HIV medicine to patients

MIAMI - Lazaro Hernandez, 51, from Miami, Florida was arrested for allegedly distributing $230 million worth of tampered HIV drugs that were given to patients unknowingly across the country. According to the court indictment, Hernandez was part of a scheme that defrauded the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Florida Purple Alert program starts July 1

Last year, Florida passed a law creating Purple Alerts, to help adults with special needs who go missing. A year since taking effect, the system will go active on July 1.

