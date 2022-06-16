Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab center in Florida

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.

APOLLO BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO