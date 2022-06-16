ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Harrelson says Jack Harlow's 'White Men Can't Jump' remake will be better than the original

By Zac Ntim
 3 days ago

Woody Harrelson.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

  • Woody Harrelson spoke about the new "White Men Can't Jump" remake.
  • Harrelson starred in the original 1992 film alongside Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez.
  • "They're gonna make a better movie than we made. I'm looking forward to watching it," he said.

Woody Harrelson has said that he thinks the upcoming remake of his 1992 film "White Men Can't Jump" will be better than the original film.

Harrelson was asked about the new remake, which will star the Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow during a recent interview with Yahoo .

"I'm feeling great about it," Harrelson told the outlet. "They're gonna make a better movie than we made. I'm looking forward to watching it."

In the new film, Harlow is set to play the role that Woody Harrelson portrayed in the original film, according to Deadline . The original film, which was written and directed by Ron Shelton, starred Wesley Snipes and Harrelson as a pair of street basketball hustlers in Los Angeles who form an unlikely bond.

Filmmaker Calmatic is directing the reboot from a script by "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris, Variety reported .

Jack Harlow released a statement calling for the officer in the viral video to be fired.

NBC/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Rosie Perez, who starred as Woody Harrelson's partner in the film, also voiced support for a remake of the film and offered some advice on how to make sure the film is successful.

"I hope they get the chemistry back, the same chemistry [Harrelson, Snipes, and I] had. We've remained friends throughout the years – not 'Hollywood friends', but real friends who call each other and say: 'Let's hang out,'" Perez told NME .

"The secret was in the casting, it's the most fun I've ever had on a set and it's undeniable that, 30 years later, that chemistry is still palpable."

Musician Teyana Taylor and actor Laura Harrier ("BlacKkKlansman") are also set to star in the "White Men Can't Jump," according to Deadline.

The film has yet to receive a release date.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 12

Ron Perfect
3d ago

I don't even know how that's possible, but I'm looking forward to checking it out for sure. First challenge is finding someone as sexy as Rosie Perez.😇😋😇

Reply
3
