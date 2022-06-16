ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian said that Travis Barker asked her to marry him 'once a month for the next year'

By Palmer Haasch
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had three separate, publicly known wedding ceremonies in 2022.

  • Kourtney Kardashian said that Travis Barker asked her to marry him "once a month for the next year."
  • Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, and the pair were officially married in May.
  • They've had three wedding ceremonies: one in Las Vegas, one courthouse wedding, and one in Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian said that Travis Barker asked her to get married to him "once a month" for the next year, continuing a rolling celebration of the couple's love.

In the season finale of " The Kardashians ," which aired Thursday, Kardashian told her mother Kris Jenner about the proposal.

"Mom, Travis asked me if I would marry him once a month for the next year," she said.

"Like, we just have a celebration of weddings," Barker added, explaining the concept to Jenner.

Kardashian said that she was never "that girl" who had a "vision of the wedding" or thought much about getting married. Her mother, however, immediately leapt into planning mode in a confessional on the show.

"We could do a wedding special. We could even get Wolfgang Puck, and mini crème-brûlées," Jenner said, scrolling through her phone during the confessional. "And cacio de pepe. How do you spell cacio de pepe?"

While Kardashian and Barker haven't had once-a-month weddings — at least to public knowledge — they have gone through multiple ceremonies. The couple first were symbolically married without a marriage license in Las Vegas, stopping by a chapel after the Grammys for nuptials led by an Elvis impersonator in April. The couple was later married at a courthouse in May, according to photos that Kardashian posted on Instagram of the event.

Kardashian and Barker's most lavish wedding celebration to date took place in Portofino, Italy in late May . The wedding, which heavily featured Dolce & Gabbana , also had hand-filled cannolis, outfit changes, and a performance by renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021, and the event was depicted in episode four of " The Kardashians ." Kardashian shared photos from the proposal on Instagram back in October, accompanied by the simple caption, "forever @travisbarker."

