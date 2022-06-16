Sound, Smoke and Fury: The Enduring Allure of the American Tractor Pull

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO