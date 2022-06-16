ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sound, Smoke and Fury: The Enduring Allure of the American Tractor Pull

Cover picture for the articleSEDALIA, Missouri – From metal stadium seats, onlookers hear a motor roar to life. They see a cherry red glow from an exhaust pipe, and smoke billows out of the top. As front wheels pop off the ground, a tractor lurches forward and a driver bounces in the seat to stay...

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Clinton Woman Killed After Passing Vehicle in Johnson County

A Clinton woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday morning in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Carol M. Dixon of Clinton was northbound on SW 1200 and Missouri 13 at 6:08 a.m., Friday morning when she attempted to pass another vehicle in her 2004 Mercury. She swerved to oncoming traffic and the Mercury sustained a blown tire. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck several objects, overturned and struck a utility pole.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
KYTV

Two hospitalized after Saturday morning crash in Benton County, Mo.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people are in the hospital in serious condition following a crash in Benton County Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. 65, a few miles south of Warsaw. Investigators say 58-year-old Tammy Rash, of Clever, Mo., was turning onto U.S. 65 from Byrumm Avenue, when 33-year-old Holly Eierman, of Edwards, Mo., hit Rash’s car.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man sentenced for killing best friend during fight

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for the shooting death of his friend in Wichita three years ago. Brandon Craig, 25, of Independence, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday in Sedgwick County District Court to 74 months in prison, television station KSN reported. Craig pleaded guilty in April to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Justin Lane, 21, of Grain Valley, Missouri.
WICHITA, KS
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN DIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

A 48-year-old Sedalia man was killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Johnson County on Thursday, June 16. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a westbound Honda motorcycle, driven by Ira Baldwin, struck the rear of a westbound Nissan Titan, driven by 41-year-old Ered Jackson, of Warrensburg. Baldwin was ejected off the bike.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
Awesome 92.3

A Missouri Small Town Ranks Among The Nation’s Best Places To Visit

Rock musician John Mellencamp had a hit song called 'Small Town'. Missouri has a lot of small towns. The Census defines a small town as incorporated areas of less than 5000 residents. I know when I drive from Sedalia to Jefferson City, I pass through Syracuse Missouri, and according to Google, the population in 2020 was only 155 people. That's pretty small.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Man Injured After Sideswiping Truck

A Holden man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Mazda Tribute, driven by 31-year-old Jacob D. Carver of Holden, was on Highway B, south of SW 1000th Road at 7:11 p.m., when he traveled into the northbound lane and sideswiped a northbound 2005 Ford F-150, driven by Derek L. Culbertson of Holden.
HOLDEN, MO
KRMS Radio

Two More Lake Residents Added To HWP Missing Person’s Cases

Two more lake area residents are added to the highway patrol’s missing persons clearinghouse. 35-year-old Tanner Elmore, of Camdenton, was added to the clearinghouse after being reported as missing out of Camden County since June 7th while 16-year-old Ozzie Davis, of Warsaw, was reported as missing out of Benton County since earlier this week, on Monday.
BENTON COUNTY, MO

