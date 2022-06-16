Palestine Man Arrested on Drug and Alcohol Charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information on a domestic battery incident that occurred around 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department this happened at the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue. The male suspect had beaten a woman after she confronted him about stealing money...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - An armed Terre Haute m an was arrested for allegedly battering a woman at a residence on the city's north side Saturday morning, after police say she had confronted him about taking money intended for the children.
34-year-old Nathan Austin of Washington was arrested Friday by WPD and charged with Pointing a Firearm at Another Person, Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, and Neglect of a Dependent. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 31-year-old Lance Harner of Princeton was arrested Friday...
A theft that occurred at the Dollar General Store in Carmi landed a Grayville woman in the White County Jail. On Tuesday an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 28 year old Victoria S Christopher of 502 B Water Street for Retail Theft. Christopher was caught taking several items without paying. The total of stolen merchandise was $80.00. Bond was set at $100 as well as a $20 booking fee. Christopher paid bond and was released. No court date has been set at this time.
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old woman has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. On Dec. 8, 2020, a Shelbyville Police officer was dispatched to the town’s Ace Hardware for a reported theft. He eventually located the vehicle the suspect was driving and pulled it over. The passenger, Judith Bray, […]
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – A Neoga woman is dead and another was transported to the hospital after a Friday morning crash. Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue on the north side of Effingham. Police report that 44-year-old Rachel Pace, of Neoga, was driving […]
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in response to a report of a missing Princeton man. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston. Indiana State Police says that Ralston was last seen on Thursday driving a black 2010 Ford F-150...
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
(Robinson) — A Robinson man was booked into the Crawford County Jail last night on arson charges. Twenty-four-year-old Micheal Attaway was arrested late last night at his apartment. The incident is still under investigation. No further details are currently available.
Jasper Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a city utility vehicle. Police say they were called to a two-vehicle accident at Justin Street and Third Avenue just before 2:00 pm yesterday. A police report indicated that a 2012 GMC Acadia failed to notice a lane closure in the...
Bystanders pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after a collision Wednesday afternoon in Bloomington, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Later, the Monroe County Coroner was requested at a local hospital when the man died. Wednesday afternoon a approximately 4:51 p.m., a 49-year-old Bloomington man was driving...
The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy is looking to walk back on that charge. Wayne County Court records show that 40-year-old Ray Tate filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his sentence. As part of a...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Arson is to blame for a fire at a residence in Terre Haute Friday morning. That’s according to Terre Haute Prevention Chief Casey Boyed, who said the call for a fire at a residence in the 2300 block of Liberty Avenue came in at approximately 6:50 a.m. Friday. Boyed says […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Scammers want your money, and they’re determined to get that money by any means necessary. An unusual new scam has hit Putnam and Sullivan counties: an online puppy sale scam. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police says scammers are listing puppies for sale...
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: State Road 59 is now back open. A law enforcement officer on the scene reported that a driver fell asleep at the wheel and suffered a minor injury as a result of the crash. Original: Clay County dispatch has confirmed that traffic on State Road 59 has been shut […]
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Interstate 70 overpass at 2600th Street in Clark County will be closed until further notice after being damaged by an oversized load traveling on the interstate. The damage occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed was traveling...
A man faces numerous charges in Wayne County after an incident earlier this month. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence in Sims on June 3 and found 24-year-old Rodney Esmon hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody since he was already wanted on vehicle theft and domestic battery charges. During his arrest, they seized methamphetamine from him.
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
Comments / 0