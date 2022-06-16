ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AMBER Alert issued for abducted North Texas teen in ‘immediate danger’

By Angela Bonilla
KWTX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONEY GROVE, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl who has been abducted in North...

www.kwtx.com

Comments / 17

Hearwithyour❤
3d ago

Lord, please cover her and her alleged attacker. Please touch their heart and mind and deliver her home safely. In your Son Jesus name we pray, Amen.

Reply
6
emo_girl??
3d ago

I want the Lord 🙏 to please watch over this pretty young teen, and bring her back to her family safe and sound. I also want the Lord to please keep her in faith

Reply
3
Eddie
3d ago

Father, please watch over this young girl until she can be located and reunited with loved ones

Reply
6
Related
KHOU

AMBER Alert canceled after Texas teen found safe

HONEY GROVE, Texas — An AMBER alert issued for a 13-year-old girl has ended, authorities say. The teen was reported missing in Honey Grove, Texas, about 90 miles northeast of Dallas. Police from the area said she hadn't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the teen...
HONEY GROVE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs police searching for missing man

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK)- The Sulphur Springs Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing man. 41-year-old Jah Rajah “Rocky” Henry was seen for the last time at the Helm Lane Apartments on Tuesday. He was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and a white polo with light colored horizontal stripes. Henry is […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Amber Alert#Brown Hair#Amber#
CBS DFW

DART contract driver Assefa Lemma arrested for raping disabled woman

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Detectives are searching for more potential victims of Samson Assefa Lemma, a DART contract driver who was arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.Police said Lemma, 44, picked up the 23-year-old victim from her home in Garland on June 6. The woman has a diagnosed mental disability. Lemma was supposed to take her to work. Detectives said evidence indicates that during the transport Lemma sexually assaulted the victim.He was employed as a contract driver to transport people with disabilities for DART.  Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lemma. He was arrested on June 14 just before 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 3000 block of Lake Terrace Drive, in Wylie.Lemma is currently in the Garland Detention Center. No bond was set at the time of this report. If anyone has additional information involving Lemma they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Bank Robbery

Sulphur Springs Police, Hopkins County Deputies, and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the robbery of the Pilgrim Bank on South Broadway in Sulphur Springs. It happened shortly before 1:00 pm. The suspect was a six-foot-tall white male wearing a blue hoodie and khaki or tan pants. He’s believed to be driving a white car with a sunroof and luggage rack.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTEN.com

Sherman man dies trying to rescue child from Red River

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A Sherman man who had been trying to rescue a child from the Red River drowned on Sunday evening. "There was a subject riding along the banks," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol spokesperson Capt. Scott Hampton. "He observed a juvenile under distress. The subject left his four-wheeler in an attempt to rescue the juvenile."
SHERMAN, TX
eparisextra.com

The Fifth District Court of Appeals has reversed the 2021 conviction of a Hunt County man

On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling;. On June 13th, the State of Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals made the filling ruling; “Before Justices Molberg, Reichek, and Garcia Opinion by Justice Garcia. Appellant pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and waived his right to a jury. The trial court found appellant guilty of both counts and assessed punishment at four years in prison. In a single issue, appellant now argues the evidence is insufficient to support his convictions. As discussed below, because.
HUNT COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy