ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

French left, Macron allies trade barbs ahead of tight polls

By Alain JOCARD, Ludovic MARIN, Stuart WILLIAMS, Thomas COEX
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVxQU_0gCaPlAr00
The first round on June 12 painted an inconclusive picture with Macron's centrist Ensemble coalition and the left-wing Nupes alliance led by hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon neck-and-neck /AFP

France's left-wing forces and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron exchanged bitter accusations Thursday ahead of the final round of tightly-contested parliamentary elections, where the French leader risks losing his overall majority.

Losing a majority in the 577-seat National Assembly lower house in Sunday's vote could be a heavy blow to Macron's hopes of reform, just two months after he triumphed against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in presidential elections.

Macron has endured a tricky start to his second term -- against a background of rising prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- while the French left has finally united its disparate forces into a coalition.

The final campaigning is taking place with Macron out of the country as he visits Ukraine at the end of a three-day trip that has seen him travel to Romania and Moldova.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1TzO_0gCaPlAr00
The final campaigning is taking place with Macron out of the country as he visits Ukraine /POOL/AFP

The first round on June 12 painted an inconclusive picture, with Macron's centrist Ensemble (Together) coalition and the left-wing Nupes alliance led by hard-leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon neck-and-neck on around 26 percent of the popular vote each.

Just five MPs -- four from Nupes and one from Ensemble -- were elected outright in the first round, leaving all to play for in Sunday's final stage of voting.

Polls project a range between either a slim majority for Ensemble or falling short by several dozen seats of the 289 MPs needed for an overall majority.

The nightmare outcome for Macron -- seen as unlikely but not totally excluded -- would be a majority for Nupes that would see Melenchon become prime minister in an uncomfortable "cohabitation".

- 'French Trumpism' -

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told French television late Wednesday in a prime-time interview that the "seriousness" of the international situation meant it was vital to hold a "strong majority in the National Assembly to continue to hold our place in Europe and in the world".

She slammed Nupes as "the alliance of circumstance" hiding Melenchon's "extreme vision" that is "dangerous for our economy".

But Manon Aubry, a European deputy for Melenchon's party, accused Borne of "coming up with one lie after another".

"She spent more than half of the interview talking about Nupes, which shows they are scared. The reality is that it's them who bring chaos," she told Franceinfo radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fbGto_0gCaPlAr00
France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune, a close ally of Macron, accused Melenchon of 'French Trumpism' /AFP

France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune, a close ally of Macron, accused Melenchon of "French Trumpism", after the former US president, and coming up with "fake news" especially on taxes.

Melenchon for his part accused Macron of acting like Trump in an unscheduled election speech at a Paris airport before leaving for Romania on Tuesday, where he urged voters to give a "solid majority", warning against adding "French disorder to global disorder".

"A cohabitation will take place if we are in the majority, and the president will have to submit to it or else resign," Melenchon said, sniping that "Mr Macron should not take on too many habits of Mr Trump".

- Careers on line -

Key members of the younger generation of French politics -- Budget Minister Gabriel Attal, 33, Le Pen's de facto number two Jordan Bardella, 26, and Melenchon ally Clementine Autain, 49 -- will meanwhile take part in a televised debate at 1900 GMT.

According to the latest poll by Ifop-Fiducial for LCI and Sud Radio, Ensemble is projected to get 265-300 seats against 180-210 for the left, meaning the overall majority is far from assured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9qKf_0gCaPlAr00
Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin is in danger from the left in the fight for her seat in the Essonne region south of Paris /AFP

With most cabinet ministers standing for election and Macron insisting that those who lose should step down, election night promises to be a nervous time for some big names.

Beaune, the face of France's Europe policy, is facing a tough challenge from the left in his Paris constituency, while Environment Minister Amelie de Montchalin is in even more danger in the fight for her seat in the Essonne region south of Paris.

Turnout was just 47.5 percent in the first round and the chances of the left coalition may depend on how much they can bring out disenchanted young and working-class voters.

Meanwhile, despite placing far less emphasis on these elections than the presidential polls, Le Pen is projected by most polls to exceed the minimum of 15 MPs needed to form an official faction in parliament, the first time her far-right party will have managed such a breakthrough since 1986.

sjw/js/kjm

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
AFP

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan: Too costly to countenance?

On Taiwan's tiny Penghu islands, the missile bases that sit next to white-sand beaches and bustling fish markets are a visceral reminder of the constant threat of attack from China. In addition, studded into the waters are outlying islands like the Penghu chain -- bristling with radar and missiles pointing straight out into the strait.  
POLITICS
AFP

Russian state TV airs videos of two missing Americans in Ukraine

A Russian state TV channel aired videos on social media of two Americans who went missing last week while fighting alongside the Ukrainian army, stating they had been captured by Russian forces.  A US State Department spokesperson on Saturday confirmed American authorities had seen the photos and videos of the two US citizens "reportedly captured by Russia's military forces in Ukraine". 
MILITARY
AFP

What next for Macron after election humbling?

Just two months after being re-elected for a second term, French President Emmanuel Macron saw his hopes of pushing through his domestic agenda take a humbling blow on Sunday. The election will not affect French foreign policy in theory, which is the exclusive domain of the president, but Macron's domestic worries are likely to be a constant distraction and could undermine him abroad.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manon Aubry
Person
Gabriel Attal
AFP

Putin's health: pivotal yet shrouded in uncertainty

Baths in blood extracted from the antlers of Siberian deer. It also alleged that one of the methods used by Putin to ensure longevity were baths in blood extracted from deer antlers in Siberia, a method recommended by his friend Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is from Siberia.
HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Macron, Zelensky turn page on Russia 'humiliation' spat

French President Emmanuel Macron made his first trip to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion this week to throw political clout behind the war effort -- and also to clear the air. In the run-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European leaders made last ditch efforts to persuade Putin to change course, with Macron and Scholz among leaders travelling to Moscow to meet face-to-face with Putin.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#French Left#Paris#National Assembly
AFP

Europe swelters in record-breaking June heatwave

Spain, France and other western European nations sweltered over the weekend under a blistering June heatwave, with some wildfires still blazing even as the weather began to ease.  "This is the earliest heatwave ever recorded in France" since 1947, said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo France calling the weather a "marker of climate change".
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Inflation, subsidy reform hit stomachs in isolated Iran

Outside his butchery in the south of Iran's capital, Ali cuts up a sheep carcass for customers who, like him, have seen inflation and subsidy reform devour their purchasing power. - Subsidy cuts compound misery - After dividing the cuts of meat, Ali hands Asghar, a retired government employee, a plastic bag containing enough for him and his wife.
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden coup buoys Saudi crown prince after five years at helm

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long been sidelined on the world stage but as he prepares to mark five years as de facto leader, he is finally coming in from the cold. "Having made so much of the fact that he, and only he, can transform Saudi Arabia by 2030, the next several years will be critical for Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to deliver tangible results." rcb-ht/th/dv/lg/kir
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Control without invasion: Other actions China could take against Taiwan

As Xi Jinping's China increasingly flexes its muscles on the global stage, concerns it may take military action against Taiwan have risen.  "The goal is to force Taiwan to accept a loss of control, cutting Taiwan off from, at least, transfers of military equipment and associated foreign experts," the report said. 
CHINA
AFP

In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger

Gazelles at an Iraqi wildlife reserve are dropping dead from hunger, making them the latest victims in a country where climate change is compounding hardships after years of war. - Barren soil - At three other Iraqi reserves further north, the number of rhim gazelles has fallen by 25 percent in the past three years to 224 animals, according to an agriculture ministry official who asked to remain anonymous.
ANIMALS
AFP

Uyghur-heritage candidate urges Japan to 'embrace diversity'

Arfiya Eri is a young, female, multilingual former United Nations official, all of which would already help her stand out as a Japanese political candidate, but she is also of Uyghur heritage. Eri endorses the LDP's mainstream conservative politics, and insists Japan must "stand firm on our national security".
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky hails EU backing as intense shelling hits Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Ukraine's European Union bid a historic achievement, as his country's eastern Donas region faced intense Russian shelling.  Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement". 
POLITICS
AFP

UAE seeks Iran assurance on 'peacefulness' of nuclear programme

The United Arab Emirates urged Iran on Friday to provide reassurances on the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme after the International Atomic Energy Agency denounced Tehran's lack of cooperation. In response to an AFP question during a press conference on the Emirates' own nuclear programme, he called on Iran to "closely cooperate with the IAEA" and "provide reassurances to regional and international countries regarding the peacefulness of its nuclear programme".
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Uncertainty reigns in Colombia vote between ex-guerrilla and maverick

Colombians will vote for a new president on Sunday in an election filled with uncertainty, as former guerrilla Gustavo Petro and millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez vie for power in a country saddled with widespread poverty, violence and other woes. There are fears a tight result on Sunday could spark post-election violence.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Spanish PM thrashed in Andalusia regional election

Spain's main opposition Popular Party secured a landslide win in a regional election in Andalusia on Sunday, dealing a blow to Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of a national vote expected at the end of 2023. - 'Severe blow' - Losing in Andalusia would be a "severe blow" for the Socialists and would mean "Sanchez might face an uphill battle to get re-elected" next year, Antonio Barroso, an analyst at political consultancy Teneo, said before of the election.
ELECTIONS
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy