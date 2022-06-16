Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot but less humid

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are killed, and 14 others are wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence Friday evening, in the 8400 block of South Bennett around 8:28 p.m., when shots were fired by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO (WLS) — Good conversation, music, food and more are happening at the newly renamed “The Du” in honor of Juneteenth on Sunday. Chicago native Chance the Rapper is hosting the event that is filled with something for the entire family. There will be horseback riding for...
CHICAGO (WLS) — Three people were shot on the city’s South Side Saturday night, the Chicago Police Department said. A 40-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were standing outside in the West Englewood neighborhood’s 5700 block of South Paulina Street at about 8:48 p.m. when they heard several shots fired and felt pain, Chicago police said.
A third person is now facing charges after a deadly mass shooting outside a McDonald’s on Chicago’s Near North Side. Chicago police said the 17-year-old turned himself in on Thursday. He is facing a felony gun charge. Two Chicago men, 21-year-old Jaylun Sanders and 20-year-old Kameron Abram were...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a woman found at a park last Wednesday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood. The woman was located in Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park at Belmont and Kilpatrick on June 15, around 4:02 a.m. She was transported to Community First Hospital,...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in Kendall County are trying to identifty a body found in the Fox River. Fishermen in the area called for help after discovering the body around 6 a.m. Saturday off Route 25 and Bereman Road in Oswego Township. So far, no information about the person...
