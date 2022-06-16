Chicago First Alert Weather: Hot but less humid

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are killed, and 14 others are wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of a residence Friday evening, in the 8400 block of South Bennett around 8:28 p.m., when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO