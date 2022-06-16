ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina girls finish third in state track

Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 3 days ago

Record-breaking performances have been a way of life for Maddie Dahlien during her four-year career in Edina High athletics.

Earlier this week, the two-sport superstar left for the University of North Carolina, where she joins the No. 1 women’s soccer program in the country.

As a last hurrah for her high school career last week, Dahlien won two gold medals and two silver medals in the State Class AAA Girls Track Meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Her goal was four gold medals, but Maple Grove sprinter Jordan Borsch edged her in the 100- and 400-meter dash finals. Then in the last race of her high school career, Dahlien beat Borsch in the 200-meter dash. In an earlier event, the long jump, Dahlien won state with a best of 18 feet, 5.5 inches.

Edina head coach Lynn Sosnowski summed up Dahlien’s high school track and field career: “Maddie had PRs [personal records] in all of her events at state. She’s the biggest competitor I have seen in my life and has the heart of a champion. Jordan [Borsch] had the day of her life on Saturday, winning those two races, and you can’t take anything away from her. I think it was an emotional day for Maddie because it was the end. She was leaving for college in three days.”

At the close of the State Meet, Edina’s girls stormed the awards podium to pose for photos with their third-place trophy. Dahlien’s points helped the Hornets challenge champion Rosemount and runner-up Minnetonka for the team title.

“Going into Saturday, I knew we had a shot at winning one of the three trophies,” Sosnowski said. “Maddie had great races, and so did our other girls.”

Ninth-grader Molly Bennett took eighth place in the 400-meter dash in 58.95 seconds.

Two relays helped Edina’s point total. The 4x400 placed sixth with Bennett, Grace Pohlidal, Haley Rogers and Wesley MacMiller running 3:59.96. In the 4x800, the Hornets took eighth place with Abbie Manhard, Lauren Cossack, Macy Iyer and Haley Rogers running 9:35.81.

Sosnowski said the relay performances represented the best of Edina track.

“Wesley MacMiller gave us a great anchor leg in the 4x400,” the coach said. “As a senior she was a great leader and willing to compete wherever we needed her. She took up the 300 hurdles and the long jump this year and finished third in the section meet in both events. If you had told Macy Iyer before the season that she would run at state, she would have assumed it would be for the 3200. She PR’ed by more than six seconds for her split in the 4x800.”

In addition to the running events, Edina had the bronze medalist in the high jump, ninth-grader Maria Matysik.

“Maria didn’t have a miss until the bar reached 5-6,” Sosnowski noted. Among the jumpers Matysik beat was last year’s state runner-up and Section 2AAA champion Winona Stone of Minnetonka.

This was a great year for Edina track and field, and the future is bright as well. Sosnowski said she will moss this senior class, but the classes returning will give Edina a chance for more state success in 2023.

