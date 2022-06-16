Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a shots fired call at the Marina Pointe area at the request of the Evansville Police Department in the early hours of June 19. When HCSO arrived on the scene, officers determined the shots came from the Kentucky side of the Marina. When […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating after a man allegedly was shot while taking out the trash. Police were called to a hospital for a man with a gunshot wound about midnight on June 18. A police spokesperson told Eyewitness News the man would not speak to officers about the incident. The incident […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A juvenile was taken to the hospital after arriving at the Owensboro Fire Department with a gunshot wound. The Owensboro Police Department says officers responded to a firearm discharge call around 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Street and West 5th Street. As officers were responding, police say a […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a driver that left a scene of a car crash. Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries on June 18 about 1:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Covert Ave. Officers arrived on the scene to find Evansville Fire Department and American […]
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a report of a crash followed by gunfire on Thursday night. EPD says officers were sent on a shots-fired run in the area of South Governor Street and Cass Avenue around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Police say they were sent...
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department was asking for the public’s help to find a missing banner for the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park’ event. However, they sent a follow-up release Saturday afternoon saying the situation was resolved. They tell us a suspect is...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cyclist was rushed into surgery after being hit by a car in Evansville on Saturday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the cyclist pulled out in front of a car heading east on Division Street when they were hit. We are told the person...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after police say he hit another man in the head with a hatchet. They say it happened just before 3 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Southeast Eighth Street. Police say while...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a shots fired call from Thursday night and car accident. Police say shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night officers were called to the 1700 block of Governor Street for reports of shots fired. Officers were told there was a car accident in that area and juveniles jumped out […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say they were called to a crash Friday night in Evansville. It happened around 8 p.m. at Oak Grove Road and Enterprise Drive. They say a car ran off the road into a ditch. Police say the driver, 21-year-old Haley Lambert, told them she was...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an argument at an Evansville home led to the arrest of a man on intimidation, battery, and neglect charges. Officers say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 800 block of E. Mulberry Street. They say a woman from...
Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
According to the Henderson Police Department, a local automotive shop caught two people on surveillance video who broke into vehicles. The owner of Emby's Towing and Auto Repair reported the crime Wednesday, June 8. Police are now asking the public to help them identify the suspects in the photos. If...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month. Nyle Fox is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. [Previous: EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.]. The affidavit shows police were called to the...
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared in response to a report of a missing Princeton man. The Princeton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 68-year-old Roy Ralston. Indiana State Police says that Ralston was last seen on Thursday driving a black 2010 Ford F-150...
