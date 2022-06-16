Yellowstone floods: Montana city ‘out of water’ after treatment plant swamped

Residents of the south Montana city of Billings have been advised to continue rationing water after stores were reduced to a 24 hour supply.

Officials said Billings was down to 24-to-36-hours worth of water on Wednesday after devastating floods tore through Yellowstone National Park.

Homes were swept away and entire towns were submerged by floods, while 10,000 people were evacuated from the nearby national park, which remains closed.

Officials in Billings were forced to shut-down the city’s water treatment plant when the Yellowstone River reached 15ft high on Tuesday, with residents urged to ration what water they had.

“None of us planned a 500-year flood event on the Yellowstone when we designed these facilities,” said public works director Debi Meling, to reporters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Billings said on Wednesday night that water levels had begun falling “rapidly” on the Yellowstone and will continued to do so on Thursday, allowing the Billings water plant to restart.

“Tonight, the plant is operating at a level that can meet the community’s essential needs,” the city said in an update, while warning that supplies could only be assured “if residents continue to conserve water.”

The city’s water supply could have been reduced to zero by Thursday – more than 72 hours after historic flooding tore through Yellowstone National Park – if not for the decline in water levels on the Yellowstone.

Officials in the Montana town of Gardiner have grappled with similar issues, with an official admitting on Wednesday that the town’s water supply has “maybe been compromised”.

“The residents have been asked not to drink the city water, so there’s distribution points around the city of Gardiner that have bottled water,” said Gardiner chamber of commerce president Mike Skelton to KULR.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported despite the historic flooding, which has been described as being “once in a 500 year event”, although such extreme weather events are becoming more common as the climate continues to warm.

The Montana National Guard has rescued 87 people since the flooding hit.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.