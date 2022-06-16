ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Yellowstone floods: Montana city ‘out of water’ after treatment plant swamped

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QE3FJ_0gCaN6lV00

Residents of the south Montana city of Billings have been advised to continue rationing water after stores were reduced to a 24 hour supply.

Officials said Billings was down to 24-to-36-hours worth of water on Wednesday after devastating floods tore through Yellowstone National Park.

Homes were swept away and entire towns were submerged by floods, while 10,000 people were evacuated from the nearby national park, which remains closed.

Officials in Billings were forced to shut-down the city’s water treatment plant when the Yellowstone River reached 15ft high on Tuesday, with residents urged to ration what water they had.

“None of us planned a 500-year flood event on the Yellowstone when we designed these facilities,” said public works director Debi Meling, to reporters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) station in Billings said on Wednesday night that water levels had begun falling “rapidly” on the Yellowstone and will continued to do so on Thursday, allowing the Billings water plant to restart.

“Tonight, the plant is operating at a level that can meet the community’s essential needs,” the city said in an update, while warning that supplies could only be assured “if residents continue to conserve water.”

The city’s water supply could have been reduced to zero by Thursday – more than 72 hours after historic flooding tore through Yellowstone National Park – if not for the decline in water levels on the Yellowstone.

Officials in the Montana town of Gardiner have grappled with similar issues, with an official admitting on Wednesday that the town’s water supply has “maybe been compromised”.

“The residents have been asked not to drink the city water, so there’s distribution points around the city of Gardiner that have bottled water,” said Gardiner chamber of commerce president Mike Skelton to KULR.

No fatalities or major injuries were reported despite the historic flooding, which has been described as being “once in a 500 year event”, although such extreme weather events are becoming more common as the climate continues to warm.

The Montana National Guard has rescued 87 people since the flooding hit.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MY 103.5

[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
timesnewsexpress.com

Yellowstone horror as park SUBMERGED in water – houses swept away by record flood

Floodwaters have wiped out large swathes of roads and bridges and swamped hundreds of homes in surrounding areas. The disaster, which was caused by a combination of heavy rain and melting snow over a span of a few days, may have irrecoverably damaged the landscape of the US’s oldest National Park. The deluge even affected a popular fishing river in the region, pushing it off course, with some reports warning that the change may be permanent.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Government
City
Gardiner, MT
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
mybighornbasin.com

Governor Gordon to Declare State of Emergency in NW Wyoming

Governor Mark Gordon says he is coordinating with Montana and federal agencies to coordinate the response to the crisis in and around Yellowstone National Park. Governor Mark Gordon will issue an emergency declaration in response to historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas. This decision follows days of work by state agencies to respond to this historic event.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Yellowstone National Park#Water Treatment Plant#Yellowstone River
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming To World: We’re Still Open For Business

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The closure of Yellowstone National Park during the height of the tourist season has left tourism-dependent businesses in and around the park scrambling. But communities surrounding Yellowstone are encouraging visitors to come to the region anyway. Each month in the summer,...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Flooding risk continues in Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

CASPER, Wyo. — The risk of flooding continues in areas of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho on Tuesday after historic flooding led to damage, the isolation of some communities and the closure of Yellowstone National Park on Monday. The Stillwater River near Absarokee, Montana, which experienced “unprecedented flooding” on Monday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
Flathead Beacon

Flathead River Rises Above Flood Stage

As heavy rain and rising river levels continue throughout Montana, portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are currently in a flood warning and advisory, potentially impacting structures, roads and farmland along the Flathead River, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Flooding in Columbia Falls, Kalispell, Creston and Foy’s Bend...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Laurel bracing for flooding at Riverside Park as Yellowstone River rises

The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
LAUREL, MT
Montana Talks

Closures, Notices as Yellowstone River Crests in Billings Area

Some flooding is beginning to occur in low-lying areas in Yellowstone County as the raging, murky, debris-filled water of the Yellowstone River is nearing its expected crest of 14.8 feet in the Billings area this afternoon (6/14). Water is now spilling over the riverbank in places around the County. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office provided an update on closures at 1 pm Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Northwest Montana prepares for snowstorm

KALISPELL, MONT. — Across Montana, severe weather is bringing flooding and severe damage to many parts of the state. In the Flathead Valley, consistent rain is now being matched with snow in mid-June. “It may say June on the calendar, but in the mountains, everything says it's more like...
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Hunters and Campers Beware: Rare Grizzly Bear Sighting Near Idaho Town

With summer in full swing, many of us are taking weekend trips, vacations, going camping, or maybe even taking a hunting trip. Idaho is home to some of the best wildlife in the country, as well as some of the most beautiful places to camp, take a drive, or escape the business of everyday life. As you make your way to your destinations, make sure to be aware of the wildlife around you. It may seem obvious, but sometimes animals you don't expect to see in certain places make their presence known. One such animal was spotted recently in a place it is not commonly seen and it has put an Idaho town on notice.
SALMON, ID
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy