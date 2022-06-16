ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ladies’ Day: The best outfits and hats at Royal Ascot 2022

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHImP_0gCaN40300

It’s officially day three of Royal Ascot , and despite England being plunged into a heatwave , racegoers have still turned out in droves for Ladies’ Day.

The term for the third day of the races dates back to 1823, when an anonymous poet described Thursday at Ascot as “Ladies’ Day... when the women, like angels, look sweetly divine”.

While Ascot no longer refers to Thursday as Ladies’ Day, and there are no fashion competitions held on the day, it’s a term still used colloquially by racegoers, who have this year donned their boldest and brightest wares for the occasion.

Instead, the description of the day on the Royal Ascot website reads: “With thousands turning out to see the coveted Gold Cup prize contested, fashion and glamour reach their zenith and designer creations and millinery masterpieces take centre stage.”

The Queen, who is usually an Ascot staple, has yet to make an appearance at the races this year.

Instead, other royals like the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, and Princess Beatrice have attended the race days so far.

Here are the best outfits from Royal Ascot’s 2022 Ladies’ Day.

Zara Tindall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POqgr_0gCaN40300

The Queen’s granddaughter wore a cream shirt dress accessorised with a pink and green hat and pink heels.

Bright stripes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9L4E_0gCaN40300

One racegoer matched her fuschia pink dress to her vibrant headwear, which saw feathered rainbow-coloured stripes sit atop a wide-brimmed hat.

Charlotte Hawkins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diR4B_0gCaN40300

Presenter Charlotte Hawkins opted for a sweet baby blue dress with a matching hat and shoes.

Red and blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQv5l_0gCaN40300

These two racegoers, who looked beautiful in their red and blue outfits, sported the most necessary accessory of the day: water.

Pretty in pastel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCCJS_0gCaN40300

When in doubt, go for pastel hues. These Ascot visitors looked sunshine-y in their pastel yellow and violet dresses.

Wear your flag on your head

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEq9K_0gCaN40300

Not sure which nation you’re in? One racegoer will be reminding fellow Ascot attendees with her flag-covered headwear.

Freddy Cousin-Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7v4G_0gCaN40300

Influencer and colour pink aficianado Freddy Cousin-Brown stayed true to her favourite hue with this blush ensemble.

Prints and Midis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38y2T8_0gCaN40300

A midi dress is a staple of the races - and these attendees look stunning in their pastel blue, pink and patterned get-ups.

Purple power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HIyzz_0gCaN40300

Headgear is the main fashion focus of Ascot, and this floral headpiece is a show-stopper.

Ana Pribylova

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDYsb_0gCaN40300

Milliner Ana Pribylova struck gold with thie bright-hued outfit.

Matchy-matchy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KubuP_0gCaN40300

We love a same-hue look, and the pink looks stunning on this racegoer. The red and blue dress has a fun bird theme, including an avian-style hat and a bird cage.

Blossom or ice cream?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBegm_0gCaN40300

While we love the cherry blossom headgear from this racegoer, we’re quietly obsessed with the ice cream-shaped hat in the back, paired perfectly with ice cream-printed trousers.

Grant in green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etGvK_0gCaN40300

Milliner Victoria Grant looked striking in her vivid green ensemble. Grand is known for her bold hat designs.

