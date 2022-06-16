ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Civale has strong start as Columbus Clippers top St. Paul Saints 4-3

By Staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Wednesday's game: Columbus 4, St. Paul 3

Recap: Tyler Freeman and David Fry each went 2 for 3 and Aaron Civale had a strong start for the Clippers. Civale, on injury rehab from the Guardians, allowed one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings. He gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked one.

Attendance: 5,711

Next game: 12:05 p.m. Thursday vs. St. Paul

Radio: 95.1 FM, 920 AM

Ticket info: Call 614-462-5250 or log on to clippersbaseball.com

