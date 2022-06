The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department today circulated photos of a 27-year-old man who went missing in Pico Rivera on June 1. Carlos Anthony Medina, also known as Robin, was last seen at about 5 a.m. that day in the 8900 block of Pico Vista Road, in between the San Gabriel River and El Rancho High School, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported.

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO