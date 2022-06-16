ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Suspect jumps over counter, uses pepper spray on employee in Brooklyn store

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Police are asking for help tracking down a person wanted for a robbery in Cypress Hills.

According to police, the suspect entered a smoke shop located on Pennsylvania Avenue. He is seen on surveillance video jumping over the counter and using pepper-spray on a female employee.

Police say the suspect removed a bag containing numerous CBD products worth about $1,800 and ran out of the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.

N J
3d ago

These people need to get more time in jail in jail no education chicken can't fill out an application don't know how to speak can't dress press don't take showers don't brush your teeth don't don't know

Linda brown
3d ago

I don't think he knew he was being recorded. His face is in plain sight. Then he puts on the mask. It won't be long before he's caught.

