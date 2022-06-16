Police: Suspect jumps over counter, uses pepper spray on employee in Brooklyn store
Police are asking for help tracking down a person wanted for a robbery in Cypress Hills.
According to police, the suspect entered a smoke shop located on Pennsylvania Avenue. He is seen on surveillance video jumping over the counter and using pepper-spray on a female employee.
Police say the suspect removed a bag containing numerous CBD products worth about $1,800 and ran out of the store.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.
