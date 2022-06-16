ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Westbury, NY

Wander the Old Westbury Gardens and discover 35 sculptures by Seward Johnson

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

There's a new art exhibit on the gorgeous grounds of this Gold Coast estate. On this Road Trip: Close to Home News 12's Elisa DiStefano visited Old Westbury Gardens .

The Seward Johnson Exhibit is now on display. See the life sized sculptures created by the legendary artist.

As you wander the over 200 acres, you’ll discover the 35 sculptures.

You can get up close and admire the art, the details and the texture.

There are also sculptures inside the Westbury House, which is again open to tour. Learn the history of the historic home in the west porch.

When you are at Old Westbury Gardens, of course you have to visit the gardens.

The Rose Garden is in full bloom right now.

The Seward Johnson Exhibit runs until September.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

