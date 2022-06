Reynalda Rendon Torres, age 76, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas. Reynalda was born June 10, 1946 in Menard, Texas to Reyes Rendon, Sr. and Elena (Hernandez) Rendon. She married Frank Torres, Sr. on June 10, 1968 in Brady. She has lived most of her life in Brady. She worked for Girling Home Health many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, drawing and painting, swimming, bingo, cooking, baking and most of all being around her family. She was a very strong woman. She also collected porcelain dolls. She was a Baptist.

BRADY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO