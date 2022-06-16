ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio is making it easier for teachers to carry firearms in classrooms

By Andy Chow
 3 days ago

In Ohio, lawmakers are slashing the amount of training needed for teachers to carry firearms in the classroom. Republicans say it'll make schools safer. But some educators worry it could lead to more dangerous confrontations. Ohio Public Radio's Andy Chow reports. ANDY CHOW, BYLINE: Teachers in Ohio have been...

