NY Budget Expands Pre-K for 4 year-olds

Stony Point’s town pool is scheduled to open on Saturday June 25th, but they, just like the town of Clarkstown, could still use some more lifeguards. Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan says the paint jobs are just about done at the Tomkins Cove pool, and ready for eager swimmers…
Ramapo’s two town pools are opening this weekend, the Saddle River pool is for residents and guests, the Spook Rock Pool will be just for residents. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says there’s also a special event going on with the Boulders tomorrow, the “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser…
