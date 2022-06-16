ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Budget Expands Pre-K for 4 year-olds

By Jeff Lewis
 3 days ago

New York’s new budget has $125 million devoted to the expansion of full-day pre-K for...

Stony Point and Clarkstown Pools Need Lifeguards

Stony Point’s town pool is scheduled to open on Saturday June 25th, but they, just like the town of Clarkstown, could still use some more lifeguards. Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan says the paint jobs are just about done at the Tomkins Cove pool, and ready for eager swimmers…
STONY POINT, NY
Ramapo to Open Town Pools This Weekend

Ramapo’s two town pools are opening this weekend, the Saddle River pool is for residents and guests, the Spook Rock Pool will be just for residents. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says there’s also a special event going on with the Boulders tomorrow, the “Stand with Ukraine” fundraiser…
RAMAPO, NY

