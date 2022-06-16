ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

More schools are offering courses related to Asian Americans

By WPLN
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

There are more classes at universities on African American and Latino studies than there ever have been, although few schools have been teaching Asian American culture and history. That is slowly changing. From NPR's member station in Nashville, Juliana Kim has the story. JULIANA KIM, BYLINE: Jack Mok just...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

CDC OKs vaccinations for children 6 months to 5 years old

It's been a long wait, but parents of very young children will finally get to start vaccinating their kids against COVID-19. The first vaccines for children younger than 5 today got a thumbs-up from regulators. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now to tell us more. Hi, Rob. ROB...
KIDS
Connecticut Public

As Biden weighs loan forgiveness, Americans are more worried about college's cost

President Biden is inching toward an announcement on federal student loan forgiveness. Most reports say he'll probably propose what he promised during his campaign - forgiving up to $10,000 per borrower. A new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that slightly more than half of Americans support that idea, but given the choice, a far greater number would favor a different solution - that includes a majority of those with student loans. NPR's Sequoia Carrillo reports.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Connecticut Public

S.C. bill would let health care providers refuse non-emergency care based on beliefs

[POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this report, we incorrectly refer to Ivy Hill by the pronoun “she.” Hill uses the pronoun “they.”]. ARI SHAPIRO (HOST): South Carolina has passed a controversial new bill. It says all medical practitioners and health care institutions, including doctors, pharmacists and insurance companies, can refuse to provide nonemergency care that conflicts with their beliefs. The governor is expected to sign it. Supporters say health care professionals should not be forced to violate their conscience. Critics say it's a license to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ people. South Carolina Public Radio's Victoria Hansen reports.
HEALTH
Connecticut Public

'On Juneteenth' historian examines the hope and hostility toward emancipation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. Sunday marks the holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the day the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas on June 19, 1865. Texas was the last state to free enslaved people. Juneteenth is now a national holiday, observed just a couple of weeks before July 4, which celebrates America gaining its independence while enslaved people remained in bondage. Our guest, Annette Gordon-Reed, is a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and Harvard professor who's written a book called "On Juneteenth." It's part history, part memoir. She's from east Texas, and she's a historian of slavery and the early American republic. Her other books include "Thomas Jefferson And Sally Hemings: An American Controversy" and "The Hemingses of Monticello: An American Family." She also edited the book "Race On Trial: Law And Justice In American History." Terry Gross spoke with Annette Gordon-Reed last year, when her book was published.
TEXAS STATE
Connecticut Public

After centuries, there are 2 rooms on the Capitol's Senate side named for women

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It took a couple of centuries, but there's finally a room on the Capitol's Senate side named for a woman - in fact, there are two. One was named for Barbara Mikulski. The Maryland Democrat was the longest-serving female senator. The other salutes the first woman to be elected to both House and Senate - Maine Republican Margaret Chase Smith. It's great news, but progress has been slow. Just a reminder, female senators didn't have their own bathroom until 1992. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#American Culture#Racism#African American#Latino#Npr#Vanderbilt University
Connecticut Public

Why they marched, in their own words, again

Last weekend, hundreds gathered in Washington, D.C., to rally for stricter gun regulation, mourn loved ones lost to gun violence and reflect on the past four years. Although smaller in comparison to the 2018 "March for Our Lives" rally, Saturday's gathering attracted people from across the country with the same fear, pain and message: This cannot continue.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Connecticut Public

How child care can build kids' brains, one interaction at a time

Tsifira drops a plastic strawberry into a little plastic container. It makes a hollow sound, and the almost-2-year-old lets out a “Wow!”. “Wow! You put one strawberry in,” said a smiling Deneen Coren, her teacher. In a toddler room at Horizons for Homeless Children in Roxbury, Tsifira and Coren peer into a bin of rice and colorful toy food, tuning out the din of the classroom around them.
BOSTON, MA
Connecticut Public

PBS NewsHour commentator Mark Shields dies at age 85

Mark Shields, the longtime PBS News commentator known for his weekly political analysis, died Saturday morning at the age of 85, PBS NewsHour confirmed. Shields died of kidney failure at his home in Chevy Chase, Md., NewsHour spokesman Nick Massella told NPR. Before he retired in 2020, Shields provided thoughtful...
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy