The time was right for an aggressive rate hike, former Fed economist says

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

Oh, to be a member of the Fed right now. The Federal Reserve is in this delicate dance to try and rein in inflation without sinking the economy. But it has decided to make a big move. The Fed has announced it's raising interest rates three-quarters of a percentage. This is...

Connecticut Public

Is this a recession? The state of the U.S. economy

On your most recent trip to the grocery store or to the gas station, you've surely noticed what we all have - prices keep going up. Inflation is still climbing at a record pace in the U.S. And to try to stop that, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates again this week - its biggest rate hike since 1994. The idea is that by making it more expensive to borrow money for a car or a house or to charge something to a credit card, Americans will start spending less, bringing down demand and prices. But many economists fear these aggressive rate hikes will slow the economy so much that we may be headed into a recession, which has many Americans wondering - should I be preparing for that? To help us make sense of where the U.S. economy is and how it might affect your life, we've called Teresa Ghilarducci. She's a professor of economics at The New School for Social Research in New York. Professor Ghilarducci, welcome back to the program.
Connecticut Public

Two economists tell us what we know about rising inflation and the economy right now

Good morning. One big, scary word is dominating the news these days - inflation. It's at a 40-year high, up more than 8% from last year. And we're all paying more for gas, for rent, for groceries. And you might be wondering why and how bad could this get. The thing is, it's not entirely clear, and even the experts don't agree on those points. So we're asking a couple of economists to tell us what we do know so far. Tara Sinclair teaches at George Washington University, and Justin Wolfers teaches at the University of Michigan. Good morning, both of you.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
Connecticut Public

What the crypto collapse means for El Salvador's economy

The recent collapse in the value of cryptocurrencies has left a lot of investors in those digital assets in a lot of pain. The collapse is also causing trouble in El Salvador, whose president, Nayib Bukele, last year adopted bitcoin as one of the country's legal tenders alongside the U.S. dollar and has invested more than $100 million in bitcoin. To help us better understand what this could mean for El Salvador's economy, we're joined by Julio Sevilla. He's an associate professor at the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. Julio Sevilla, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

