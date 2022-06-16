ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British rail workers: share your views on the train strikes

A ScotRail train leaves the Forth Bridge. Photograph: Ken Jack/Getty Images

The biggest national rail strikes in 30 years are due to take place next week . More than 40,000 staff from Network rail and 13 train operators are expected to take part in walkouts on 21, 23 and 25 June. A special timetable will be in operation from 20 to 26 June.

We would like to hear from rail industry workers about their views on the strikes. Are you planning to take part in the walkouts? Why do you believe this is a necessary action to take?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .

