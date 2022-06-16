ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Dining across the divide: ‘Saying “I’m a socialist” doesn’t get you anywhere these days’

By Zoe Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJ6r8_0gCaK1SV00

Harish, 76, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1UUB_0gCaK1SV00

Occupation Retired solicitor

Voting record Labour, although says he may have voted Liberal once or twice

Amuse bouche Harish was jailed as a student by the Ian Smith regime in Zimbabwe, but released after 17 hours

Jessica, 43, London

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgN7h_0gCaK1SV00

Occupation Runs her own company providing research on the NHS

Voting record Labour in every election bar 2015, when she voted for the National Health Action party (NHAP)

Amuse bouche Jessica is from a long line of communists; her great-grandmother was a double agent for the KGB and MI5

For starters

Jessica We had a meze platter and shared everything in a non-Covid-compliant way. We almost fed each other.

Harish Hummus, baba ganoush, pitta bread, falafel, a couple of pastries – we toyed with the idea of not having a main course, but the waiter changed our minds. We each had a fish dish.

Jessica I almost went home with him. I absolutely adored him. I’m hoping he’ll come to my birthday party.

Harish Jessica is very friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s8Fwa_0gCaK1SV00

The big beef

Harish She was a Corbynista. She was happy when he was elected leader of the Labour party, and felt he was taking it back to its roots – which I agreed with. But the electoral system in this country being as it is, Corbyn could make a good leader of a pressure group. I don’t think he could form a government. That’s why I didn’t like him and that’s why I liked Blair. He turned the party into a middle-of-the-road governing party prepared to shed its ideals for the sake of power. In my old age, I think that’s better than saying, “I’m a socialist” which doesn’t get you anywhere these days.

Related: Dining across the divide: ‘How can he come from Latvia and support Brexit?’

Jessica He calls himself a Blairite, but actually he thought Blair was an absolute arsehole. We were both bitterly disappointed after 1997 – mainly about Iraq, but we talked about the market system he brought in for the NHS. We agreed that the marketisation of public services was disastrous and doesn’t work. Private companies are good in their place, but they shouldn’t be running public services, because their motive is profit.

Harish I worked mostly as an in-house lawyer. I worked for British Steel for 15 or 17 years – it was privatised while I was there. Does this mean more steel? No, it means more profits for shareholders, that’s all.

Jessica He feels he should be means-tested for various benefits for older people, such as transport and heating. I don’t agree with that. I think those should be universal. But I think loads of things should be universal. We ended up agreeing passionately, which I thought was surprising. There’s such a whopping age difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vKlBT_0gCaK1SV00

Sharing plate

Jessica Neither of us could believe that Brexit had happened. We agreed that it did because Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings had basically lied. We talked a lot about how corrupt Johnson’s government has been, and how it’s so shocking that he manages to get people to vote for him at all.

Sign up to our Inside Saturday newsletter for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the magazine’s biggest features, as well as a curated list of our weekly highlights.

Harish We both thought Brexit had been bad for the country. I feel less safe, as an immigrant, without the protection of the EU. Probably the thing we agreed on most strongly was that Boris is the worst prime minister we’ve ever had. I said, “Is he really that different from Mugabe?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCzNF_0gCaK1SV00

For afters

Jessica I’m an anarcho-syndicalist. It’s all about very localised, collective self-government. So he said he thought socialism was dead, maybe thinking I would disagree, but I didn’t. I do, too, for the same reason – the government is there to provide public services, rather than be a commissioning body. I got expelled from the Labour party for standing for the NHAP. But my great-grandfather was thrown out of the Communist party for being a Maoist.

Harish The state should be there to help those who are less able to help themselves. Not because they can’t get off their backsides, but because of accidents of birth and where they were brought up. Twenty or 30 years ago, I would have argued everything differently – I would have said compromise is bad. Now I think the first job of any party is to get elected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42aoIy_0gCaK1SV00

Takeaways

Jessica We’re friends for life, so it’s been a good experience.

Harish I gave her my number. She was a very pleasant person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YiDvI_0gCaK1SV00

• Harish and Jessica ate at Comptoir Libanais , London SE1

Want to meet someone from across the divide? Find out how to take part

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Tories’ Brexit obsession has no future in a changing Britain. They just won’t admit it

In December 2016, only six months after the Brexit referendum, there was a byelection in the constituency of Sleaford and North Hykeham, Lincolnshire, part of an area where 62% of voters had backed leaving the EU. The local Tory MP had resigned over his differences with Theresa May and her government over its treatment of refugees, international aid and attempts to cut parliament out of the Brexit process – and thereby triggered a contest defined by the idea that we had to confront the EU and escape its grip as soon as possible. The Tories campaigned with the slogan “Brexit means Brexit” and the promise of “a fully independent, sovereign country”, and won over 50% of the vote, with Ukip coming a distant second.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Who needs ethics advisers when your one aim is to keep your party in power?

We revolt against the idea that elites seek power for its own sake. We are the descendants of the great ideological battles of the 19th and 20th centuries and believe that movements have a purpose. They exist to promote the interests of their class, the workers if they are left wing, the middle and upper classes if they are on the right. Or to develop a vision of the good life. Or to enrich their nation.
BREXIT
The Guardian

Don’t despair at the state of our divided country

John Harris succinctly summarises the anxieties afflicting our lives in the UK (Britain is already in the grip of a deep malaise – what happens when zero growth bites?, 12 June). However, is it really true that there aren’t any optimistic stories that can be told about the future, as he suggests?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialist Party#European Union#Food Drink#Uk#Labour#Amuse#London Occupation Runs#Nhs#Kgb#Mi5#Corbynista#The Labour Party
The Guardian

I Heard What You Said by Jeffrey Boakye review – a lesson in everyday racism

Jeffrey Boakye draws on 15 years of experience as a secondary school teacher to tackle racism and inequality in Britain’s schools. His experience, like the book, is a mixed bag. For every black student who flourishes under his interest and encouragement, there are instances of overt bigotry and baiting from other students, passive aggression and smirking truculence from peers and colleagues. For every small win there is a depressing realisation, for every apparent triumph a poisonous sabotage. Every time Boakye congratulates himself there is a deep wake of nagging doubts and reservations: “I’ve walked around schools with signs of whiteness jumping out at me at every turn. Science displays of famous scientists from history without a single non-white face represented. Literature timelines guilty of the same.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Why is Google so alarmed by the prospect of a sentient machine?

Humans are, as someone once observed, “language animals”, implying that the ability to communicate linguistically is unique to humans. Over the last decade, machine-learning researchers, most of whom work for the big tech companies, have been labouring to disprove that proposition. In 2020, for example, OpenAI, an artificial intelligence lab based in San Francisco, unveiled GPT-3, the third iteration of a huge language model that used “deep learning” technology to create a machine that can compose plausible English text.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

The Federal Reserve says its remedies for inflation ‘will cause pain’, but to whom?

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell recently made it clear that the Federal Reserve’s remedies to combat runaway inflation “will cause some pain”. Powell’s words of caution – references to the unemployment and scarcity that will follow increased interest rates – were echoed elsewhere by prominent economists. Some used Powell’s same euphemism: there will be pain.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

320K+
Followers
78K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy