National Fudge Day at Krause’s Homemade Candy

By Cassie Hudson
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v6hl_0gCaJBEj00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — June 16 is National Fudge Day! For four generations, the Krause family has been dazzling taste buds with their homemade candies and fudge.

It all began in 1929, when Alfred Krause brought his knowledge of candy making with him to the U.S. from Germany. He opened stores in Long Island, Queens, and New Jersey. Eventually, Krause’s Homemade Candy opened a location in Saugerties before coming to the Capital Region.

Tom Krause is his grandson. He opened Krause’s Homemade Candy in Albany in 1986. When they outgrew their space, they moved to a bigger location in Colonie.

Decades later, people come from all over to enjoy Tom’s specialties like peanut butter cups, chocolate peanut butter truffles, fudge, and hundreds of other handmade treats. As Tom prepares to step down from the company, his nephew, Ian Krause, is excited to usher the company into the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7OrV_0gCaJBEj00
Krause’s Homemade Candy is offering lots of special sweet treats for Father’s Day. They’re even offering a special fudge for dad that features chocolate power tools on top.

