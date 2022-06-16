ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

This Morning's Bulletin — 6.16.22

By Beth Young
eastendbeacon.com
 3 days ago

• There's a 20 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. today, but otherwise we're expecting increasing clouds, with a high temperature near 74 degrees and a light south wind, increasing to 6 to 11 miles per hour in the morning. There's a 50 percent chance of showers overnight, with thunderstorms...

www.eastendbeacon.com

eastendbeacon.com

North Fork Civics Urge Public to Weigh in on House Size Code

The North Fork Civics, a coalition of civic associations from throughout Southold Town, has been working with the Southold Town Board and its Code Committee for more than a year on a proposal to limit the size of houses that can be built in Southold Town. The public will have...
SOUTHOLD, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: June 16 to June 23, 2022

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents a Secrets of Stony Brook Village Walking Tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the picturesque village. $10 per person. Advance registration required by calling 751-2244. Family Festival. St. Philip & James School, 1...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Detours To Start On Long Island Expressway In Islip

Overnight roadwork on the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County could bring delays in the coming weeks, according to the Department of Transportation. Starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, June 16, eastbound traffic on I-495 will be detoured onto South Service Road between Sagtikos State Parkway (Exit 53) and Veterans Memorial Highway (Exit 57) in Islip.
ISLIP, NY
smithtownny.gov

Bringing the Light Back to Main Street

Smithtown Community Unites with Local Officials to Unveil Major Restoration Effort of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center. Elected Officials united with the Smithtown arts and local business community last week, nine months to the date after the initial call to action to help save the Main Street Theater. On Wednesday, June 8th, Smithtown Supervisor Ed Wehrheim, together with his administration (Councilwoman Lisa Inzerillo, Councilman Tom Lohmann, Town Clerk Vincent Puleo, and Tax Receiver Deanna Varricchio) and Legislator Rob Trotta, joined with Smithtown Center for Performing Arts President Mike Mucciolo and his board members, Smithtown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Barbara Franco, and various Smithtown Business Owners to unveil details of the upcoming restoration of the Smithtown Performing Arts Center.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longislandadvance.net

Prom on Main Street!

• Patchogue-Medford will be hosting their graduation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 23. • South Country will be holding their graduation on June 24 at 6 p.m. on the football field. • William Floyd High School's graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. Patchogue-Medford...
PATCHOGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Northport and Rocky Point beaches closed to bathing

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services released the following press release on June 14:. Steers Beach and Asharoken Beach, both in Northport, and Tides Beach in Rocky Point are closed to bathing due to the finding of bacterial at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County...
ROCKY POINT, NY
longisland.com

Ivy On Main Opens in Westhampton Beach Replacing Mambo Kitchen

Joining another new spot, Fauna, which is replacing the legendary Starr Boggs restaurant just around the bend at 6 Parlato Drive, Ivy on Main is serving up a menu of Mediterranean influenced New American food with cocktail lounge for the more understated crowds of Hamptonites who love the seaside village but not the glitzy glam of the east of the Shinnecock scene.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 153 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Sinai, or over Port Jefferson, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rocky Point around 200 PM EDT. Middle Island and Wading River around 205 PM EDT. Brookhaven National Laboratory around 210 PM EDT. Shirley and Manorville around 215 PM EDT. Center Moriches around 220 PM EDT. Westhampton around 225 PM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Patchogue's new Stereo Garden, the spot for modern weddings and events

This is not your mother's Stereo Garden. In fact, the new owners of the former nightclub in Patchogue want it to be more like your grandmother's Stereo Garden. "Back in the day, before it was a club, this place was a banquet hall, a gathering space for the community, a place to make memories," said Paola Navarro, who along with her husband, Carlos, signed a 30-year lease for the huge building at 9 Railroad Ave.
PATCHOGUE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Police To Hold Vehicle Auction

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on June 25 at 9 a.m. at the Suffolk County Police Department Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Izumi Opens Fourth Location in West Babylon

Izumi Sushi and Hibachi Steak House has opened up in West Babylon. According to a report in GreaterBabylon.com, this is the chain's fourth location. Others include Holbrook, Commack, and Levittown. The menu features a variety of sushi rolls and hibachi specials. Appetizers include BBQ Squid, grilled squid with kitchen...
WEST BABYLON, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead man dies in Main Road crash in Laurel

A Riverhead man died in a motor vehicle accident in Laurel Monday, Southold Town Police said in a press release issued this afternoon. Southold Police said Angelos Stavropoulos, 68, was operating his 2021 Toyota pick up truck eastbound on State Route 25 in Laurel. Monday at 2:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
RIVERHEAD, NY

