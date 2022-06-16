ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Novi schools starts to fill leadership void hiring one, interviewing 6 for superintendent

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Novi Board of Education interviewed six superintendent candidates this week and just hired an assistant superintendent as they look to fill all of its top leadership positions in the district. Mike Giromini, Royal Oak High School principal and a former regional director for Plymouth-Canton Community Schools, was unanimously...

US 103.1

Emotions High – Bishop Kelly Catholic School In Lapeer Is Closing

Parents of students at Bishop Kelly Catholic School have been vocal on social media over the recent announcement that the downtown Lapeer school is permanently closing. Shock, anger, and sadness seem to be the common theme. I have read countless comments on Facebook from parents about how heartbroken they are. I have also read comments that involve finger-pointing and blame. Whatever the case, the end result is the school is indeed closing.
LAPEER, MI
Detroit News

Finley: Suburbs will choose who represents Detroit

The next representative from Detroit's largest congressional district will likely be picked by suburban voters. Nine Democrats, all Detroiters and all but one African American, are seeking the Democratic nomination in the newly drawn 13th Congressional District. Nearly all are well-known and each enjoys a solid constituent base within the city limits.
DETROIT, MI
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Feds consider writing $23 million worth of checks for these projects in metro Detroit

Metro Detroit's representatives in Washington, D.C., are asking for federal money intended to help local government and community assets. The requests are made through federal earmarks, a practice reinstated in 2021 that allows congress members to request funds for projects in the communities they represent. Requests must target not-for-profit entities and must be something the representative doesn't have a personal financial stake in.
CANTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills police chief vows to #FindDani amid 'worst circumstances'

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King was a detective lieutenant when Richard and Ann Stislicki lost touch with their daughter Danielle, a 28-year-old woman living in the Independence Green apartments. There were searches for Danielle’s body, enough tips for three-ring binders, post-midnight calls with an Oakland County prosecutor regarding warrants...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Midland Daily News

The world has moved on, but there’s still no justice for Flint

Every community in this country has a story to tell about poverty. It’s not just about not having money — often it means lacking safe water, clean air or even a voice. For my community in Flint, Michigan, it means all of those things. In Flint, between 2014...
Detroit News

Here's what is open or closed for Juneteenth in Metro Detroit

Reconsider your plans for Monday because some federal and state offices will be closed in observation of Juneteenth this year. Juneteenth is recognized across the country annually as the day all Black people were freed from slavery, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Enslaved people...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at The Fisher Building

A 29-story art deco masterpiece that anchors the New Center area, the Fisher Building endures as a symbol of the auto-infused affluence that characterized 1920s Detroit. Commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers and financed by their sale of Fisher Body Co. to General Motors in 1926, the structure was originally intended to be just one of three buildings along West Grand Boulevard. A mirror-opposite copy would have anchored the opposite end at Third Avenue, with both edifices bookending a majestic 60-story version in the center. The brothers saw the towers as a gift to the city that brought them remarkable success. Unfortunately, the arrival of the Great Depression forced the plan to be abbreviated. Today, the Fisher Building is a National Historic Landmark and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. Ground was broken on Aug. 22, 1927. Construction was completed just 15 months later.
DETROIT, MI

