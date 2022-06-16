ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, RI

Bristol celebrates grand opening of harbor marina

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fejex_0gCaI4B600

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — As summer arrives, Bristol is celebrating a marina expansion.

Bristol Town Administrator Steven Contente and the Bristol Town Council were joined by local and state leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Bristol Harbor Marina.

“Today’s opening is another milestone in Bristol’s return as a vibrant port,” Contente said. “We look forward to welcoming visiting ships to our community and encourage all of our residents to enjoy the improved access to the water as well as the modern amenities this public facility has to offer.”

The Bristol Harbor Marina, which is located next to the Bristol Maritime Center on Thames Street, features an additional 78 slips to service residents, businesses, and transient boaters. The new marina also includes ADA-accessible ramps, concrete floats with wave attenuators, a dedicated fuel depot, a pump-out station, up to 50AMP power service for boats, and water service for boats.

“This marina is an important driver of Bristol’s economy that will bring in revenue, promote tourism and spending at downtown businesses, and boost the marine industry that is so crucial to this area,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

With the donation of the water rights from Robin Industries, Bristol was able to design the expansion south of the existing marina.

“This is a great day for boaters and fishermen and this facility will help welcome more nautical visitors to Bristol. I’m pleased to deliver federal funding to help berth this marina,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This facility will provide an opportunity for outdoor fun and recreation on the water while also boosting the local economy, bringing more customers to local shops, restaurants, and retail.”

The new marina is expected to be fully open on July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

New street striping honors Pan-African community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was an historic day for the community in South Providence. City leaders and other community members came together on Saturday morning for the unveiling of new street striping on Prairie Avenue, also known as Rosa Parks Way. Colors of the Pan-African flag — red, black and green can now be […]
fallriverreporter.com

Letter to the editor: Street design in Fall River, Massachusetts, and the country not friendly to drivers, pedestrians

Fall River/Massachusetts – “How many more avoidable accidents and injuries have to occur before something is done?. I have lived in this city for my entire life and spent a whole lot of time commuting as a pedestrian. This city is an unforgiving wasteland for anyone outside of a motor vehicle, but it doesn’t have to be that way.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up today: Saturday, June 18

Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 18. 🌊 A private fireworks display is scheduled to take place this evening near Goat Island. The display, which is expected to last roughly 6 minutes, is set to begin at 9 p.m, according to the City of Newport. 🌊 There’s a lot...
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, RI
Bristol, RI
Government
reportertoday.com

Explore Local This Summer! Passport to History offers free admission to 16 museums and historic sites throughout southern Massachusetts

(Rehoboth, MA) – — Passport to History is a joint effort of local museums to share and explore the diverse history of southeastern Massachusetts for FREE through September 1. Grab your passport and get started at any of this year’s sixteen participating locations including Rehoboth’s Carpenter Museum. A passport equals free admission for up to four people at each site. Be sure to collect your “I WAS HERE” stamp at all the sites, and tag us on your journey with #PassportToHistory.
REHOBOTH, MA
ABC6.com

Dozens searching Pawtuxet River for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Dozens of people were searching the Pawtuxet river Saturday afternoon to find a missing Warwick woman. 44-year-old Charlotte Lester was last seen on May 16. Her truck was found abandoned at Kent Hospital days after. Kayakers, divers, and dozens of volunteers on foot searching for...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands celebrating PrideFest in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time since 2019, PrideFest is back in-person in Rhode Island’s capital city. Festivities got underway around noon on Saturday, and this year, the festival is being held at Innovation District Park. This year’s theme is “Together Again,” a fitting title after the festival was canceled the last two […]
rimonthly.com

Pride in the Ocean State

While Pride is celebrated all year long, June is the pinnacle of Pride celebrations not only in the LBGTQ communities, but by allies all around. Check out ways that you can support Pride by attending events or donating to charities. Rhode Island Pride PrideFest and Illuminated Night Parade. Rhode Island...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Water Service#Water Rights#The Bristol Town Council#The Bristol Harbor Marina#Ada#Robin Industries
WPRI 12 News

2nd annual ‘Buy Black NB’ event held in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — In celebration of Juneteenth, the 2nd annual Buy Black NB event was held in New Bedford on Sunday. The event featured over 25 vendors from Black owned businesses in the South Coast of Massachusetts. There were also children’s activities, live music and other free entertainment. “This is a celebration of […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

RPL’s Libby Kirwin closes multi-million dollar sale of Newport’s Scales & Shells restaurant

Residential Properties Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the sale of 527 Thames Street, 537 Thames Street, and 2 Goodwin Street in Newport. RPL Broker Associate Libby Kirwin proudly represented both sides in this multimillion-dollar transaction. For nearly four decades, the building has been home to a staple of Newport’s active restaurant scene, Scales & Shells, a favorite of both natives and visitors. Owners Debra and Andy Ackerman sold the building to Nautilus Property, LLC, formed by Peregrine Group, with plans to keep all of the staff on board, including the management team and head chef.
NEWPORT, RI
kolomkobir.com

Gear to Go Fishing Supply; new shop opens in New Bedford Kilburn Mill

NEW BEDFORD — Kilburn Mill has added an experienced fisherman to its roster of knowledgeable vendors with the opening of Gear to Go Fishing Supply on the first floor. “I know what works and what doesn’t,” said Peter Farland, co-owner of the new fishing gear shop. “I’m out there fishing and using the products myself.”
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET GROUNDBREAKING – JUNE 17TH – 12:00 PM

Pawtucket Announces Groundbreaking for Fire Station 1. PAWTUCKET- The City of Pawtucket has announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pawtucket Fire Station 1, which will be renovated, located along West Avenue. The Station will support Engine 1 once completed and support response in that area of the city and city-wide.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Government Center to be closed in observance of Juneteenth holiday

Fall River Government Center will be closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day, is a federal holiday that celebrates June 19, 1865, the date when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free the remaining slaves in the United States. Juneteenth...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Sailors depart Newport for 635 mile trek to Bermuda

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Sailors will depart Newport and start their 635 mile trek to Bermuda Friday. The biennial Newport Bermuda race has been a popular event among Rhode Islander’s since 1996. This will be the 52nd open-ocean race. The race is returning for the first time in...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

SIx Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (June 17-19)

This weekend is a big one for Rhode Island Pride, the states leading LGBTQIA+ advocacy organization. With roots in a 75-person march in 1976, Pridefest has grown into one of the state’s largest events all summer, with over 100,000 expected to attend. All Weekend: RI Pride takes over the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing two beaches

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended to close two beaches for swimmers on Friday. The Department of Health said Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick and Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville have unsafe levels of bacteria. In addition, the department said they will monitor and...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy