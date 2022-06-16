Bristol celebrates grand opening of harbor marina

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — As summer arrives, Bristol is celebrating a marina expansion.

Bristol Town Administrator Steven Contente and the Bristol Town Council were joined by local and state leaders at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the grand opening of the Bristol Harbor Marina.

“Today’s opening is another milestone in Bristol’s return as a vibrant port,” Contente said. “We look forward to welcoming visiting ships to our community and encourage all of our residents to enjoy the improved access to the water as well as the modern amenities this public facility has to offer.”

The Bristol Harbor Marina, which is located next to the Bristol Maritime Center on Thames Street, features an additional 78 slips to service residents, businesses, and transient boaters. The new marina also includes ADA-accessible ramps, concrete floats with wave attenuators, a dedicated fuel depot, a pump-out station, up to 50AMP power service for boats, and water service for boats.

“This marina is an important driver of Bristol’s economy that will bring in revenue, promote tourism and spending at downtown businesses, and boost the marine industry that is so crucial to this area,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

With the donation of the water rights from Robin Industries, Bristol was able to design the expansion south of the existing marina.

“This is a great day for boaters and fishermen and this facility will help welcome more nautical visitors to Bristol. I’m pleased to deliver federal funding to help berth this marina,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This facility will provide an opportunity for outdoor fun and recreation on the water while also boosting the local economy, bringing more customers to local shops, restaurants, and retail.”

The new marina is expected to be fully open on July 1.

