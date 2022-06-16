Brian Cox, Miranda Otto to voice characters in 'Lord of the Rings' anime movie

June 16 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson is celebrating on social media some casting news for the upcoming Lord of the Rings anime prequel movie.

"Amazing cast of actors, lead by the brilliant Brian Cox as Helm Hammerhand just announced for Kenji Kamiyama's LOTR anime," Jackson posted Wednesday.

"Some great UK actors in there -- including Luke Pasquilino, Lorraine Ashbourne and Shaun Dooley. Excited to to hear newcomer Gaia West bring Helm's daughter, Héra, to life. To top it off we get the return of the incomparable Miranda Otto as Eowyn. Forth Eorlingas!"

Jackson directed and produced three live-action Lord of the Rings movies, as well as their three Hobbit prequels, which were all based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien.

His longtime collaborator Philippa Boyens is an executive producer on the anime project titled, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release the film theatrically on April 12, 2024.

Amazon Prime Video is also working on a separate live-action Lord of the Rings prequel series called The Rings of Power. It is due to start streaming on Sept. 2.