1-year-old critical after fall from third-story window on South Side

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story window on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago fire officials, the incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Lowe around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.

