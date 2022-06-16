ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

1-year-old critical after fall from third-story window on South Side

By Jewell Hillery, Alyssa Donovan, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037UU2_0gCaHYMc00

CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story window on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago fire officials, the incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Lowe around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man critically injured in Morgan Park fire

CHICAGO – Two people were injured in a fire in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near 108th Street and South Prospect. Anthony and Laura Cordero live inside the home, along with their niece and great-nephew. Around 11 p.m., the house went up in flames while the […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person shot during domestic incident in South Shore

CHICAGO - A person was shot during a domestic incident in South Shore Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 7100 block of South Yates. At about 3:56 a.m., a 23-year-old was shot in the upper right leg during a domestic incident, police said. The victim was transported to an...
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

5 shot dead in parking lot in Douglas: Police – NBC Chicago

Five people were shot dead in a parking lot late Friday night in Douglas on the South Side. At around 11:45 p.m., the group was standing outside in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South Rhodes Avenue when a suspect began shooting in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
CBS Chicago

3 people rob store in Block 37 in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking into a robbery that happened in the middle of the day Saturday in the Loop. Just after 1 p.m., three pepole grabbed merchandise from Sunglass Hut in the Block 37 mall in the 100 block of North State Street. They the ran out of th store. No arrests have been made. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen girl shot while in rideshare in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is shot while inside a rideshare in South Chicago Friday night, according to police.Around 9:47 p.m., the victim was a passenger in a rideshare vehicle when shots were fired from an occupant in an SUV, police said.The victim was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
timesnewsexpress.com

Person dies in fiery Brainerd crash

A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Brainerd on the South Side. The vehicle struck a post on a bridge about 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of West 87th Street and burst into flames, Chicago police said. The Chicago Fire Department extinguished the flames and recovered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Stony Island Park porch

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side. He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said. The 30-year-old was taken to the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Death of 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood ruled a suicide: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy who was found fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an autopsy. He was found about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week. Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly...
CHICAGO, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

5 people shot in Chicago parking lot, police say

CHICAGO — Five people were wounded Friday night when a gunman opened fire in a Chicago parking lot, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the Lake Meadows neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WLS-TV reported. According to the Chicago Police Department, a group of people was standing in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy