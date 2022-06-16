1-year-old critical after fall from third-story window on South Side
CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling from a third-story window on the city’s South Side.
According to Chicago fire officials, the incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Lowe around 4 a.m. Thursday in the Englewood neighborhood.
The boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.
No further information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
